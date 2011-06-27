Estimated values
2008 Scion xB 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,243
|$3,788
|$4,634
|Clean
|$2,041
|$3,457
|$4,228
|Average
|$1,638
|$2,793
|$3,416
|Rough
|$1,235
|$2,130
|$2,604
2008 Scion xB 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,630
|$4,503
|$5,526
|Clean
|$2,393
|$4,108
|$5,042
|Average
|$1,921
|$3,320
|$4,073
|Rough
|$1,448
|$2,532
|$3,105