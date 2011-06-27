Estimated values
2008 Saturn Aura XE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,390
|$2,721
|$2,908
|Clean
|$2,177
|$2,481
|$2,651
|Average
|$1,750
|$2,002
|$2,138
|Rough
|$1,323
|$1,523
|$1,625
Estimated values
2008 Saturn Aura XR 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,747
|$3,090
|$3,285
|Clean
|$2,502
|$2,818
|$2,995
|Average
|$2,011
|$2,274
|$2,416
|Rough
|$1,521
|$1,730
|$1,836
Estimated values
2008 Saturn Aura XE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,471
|$2,804
|$2,993
|Clean
|$2,250
|$2,557
|$2,729
|Average
|$1,809
|$2,063
|$2,201
|Rough
|$1,368
|$1,569
|$1,673