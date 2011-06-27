  1. Home
2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,004$9,994$12,826
Clean$6,635$9,479$12,121
Average$5,897$8,448$10,711
Rough$5,158$7,416$9,301
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Edition 30 PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,373$10,997$13,516
Clean$7,931$10,430$12,773
Average$7,049$9,295$11,287
Rough$6,166$8,160$9,802
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,244$9,396$11,468
Clean$6,862$8,911$10,837
Average$6,099$7,942$9,577
Rough$5,335$6,972$8,316
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Edition 30 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,373$10,997$13,516
Clean$7,931$10,430$12,773
Average$7,049$9,295$11,287
Rough$6,166$8,160$9,802
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,726$9,811$11,829
Clean$7,318$9,305$11,179
Average$6,504$8,292$9,878
Rough$5,689$7,280$8,578
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Edition 30 PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,657$11,342$13,923
Clean$8,200$10,757$13,157
Average$7,288$9,587$11,627
Rough$6,375$8,416$10,097
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Edition 30 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,657$11,342$13,923
Clean$8,200$10,757$13,157
Average$7,288$9,587$11,627
Rough$6,375$8,416$10,097
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,560$10,255$12,826
Clean$7,162$9,726$12,121
Average$6,365$8,668$10,711
Rough$5,568$7,610$9,301
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,136$10,706$13,173
Clean$7,707$10,154$12,449
Average$6,850$9,049$11,001
Rough$5,992$7,944$9,553
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,154$10,714$13,173
Clean$7,724$10,161$12,449
Average$6,864$9,056$11,001
Rough$6,005$7,950$9,553
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,365$9,984$12,482
Clean$6,977$9,469$11,796
Average$6,200$8,439$10,424
Rough$5,424$7,409$9,052
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,274$9,613$11,856
Clean$6,890$9,117$11,205
Average$6,124$8,125$9,901
Rough$5,357$7,133$8,598
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,398$9,674$11,861
Clean$7,008$9,175$11,209
Average$6,228$8,177$9,905
Rough$5,448$7,179$8,602
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Edition 30 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,064$10,614$13,061
Clean$7,639$10,066$12,343
Average$6,789$8,971$10,907
Rough$5,939$7,876$9,471
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,632$8,470$10,247
Clean$6,282$8,033$9,683
Average$5,583$7,159$8,557
Rough$4,884$6,285$7,431
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,408$11,047$13,583
Clean$7,965$10,478$12,836
Average$7,079$9,338$11,343
Rough$6,192$8,198$9,850
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Edition 30 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,773$10,262$12,649
Clean$7,363$9,732$11,954
Average$6,544$8,674$10,564
Rough$5,724$7,615$9,173
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Edition 30 PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,042$10,603$13,061
Clean$7,618$10,056$12,343
Average$6,770$8,962$10,907
Rough$5,922$7,868$9,471
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,301$9,681$11,961
Clean$6,916$9,182$11,304
Average$6,147$8,183$9,989
Rough$5,377$7,184$8,674
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Edition 30 PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,773$10,262$12,649
Clean$7,363$9,732$11,954
Average$6,544$8,674$10,564
Rough$5,724$7,615$9,173
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,890 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,117 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Jetta GLI is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,890 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,117 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,890 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,117 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI ranges from $5,357 to $11,856, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.