Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,004
|$9,994
|$12,826
|Clean
|$6,635
|$9,479
|$12,121
|Average
|$5,897
|$8,448
|$10,711
|Rough
|$5,158
|$7,416
|$9,301
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Edition 30 PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,373
|$10,997
|$13,516
|Clean
|$7,931
|$10,430
|$12,773
|Average
|$7,049
|$9,295
|$11,287
|Rough
|$6,166
|$8,160
|$9,802
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,244
|$9,396
|$11,468
|Clean
|$6,862
|$8,911
|$10,837
|Average
|$6,099
|$7,942
|$9,577
|Rough
|$5,335
|$6,972
|$8,316
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Edition 30 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,373
|$10,997
|$13,516
|Clean
|$7,931
|$10,430
|$12,773
|Average
|$7,049
|$9,295
|$11,287
|Rough
|$6,166
|$8,160
|$9,802
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,726
|$9,811
|$11,829
|Clean
|$7,318
|$9,305
|$11,179
|Average
|$6,504
|$8,292
|$9,878
|Rough
|$5,689
|$7,280
|$8,578
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Edition 30 PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,657
|$11,342
|$13,923
|Clean
|$8,200
|$10,757
|$13,157
|Average
|$7,288
|$9,587
|$11,627
|Rough
|$6,375
|$8,416
|$10,097
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Edition 30 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,657
|$11,342
|$13,923
|Clean
|$8,200
|$10,757
|$13,157
|Average
|$7,288
|$9,587
|$11,627
|Rough
|$6,375
|$8,416
|$10,097
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,560
|$10,255
|$12,826
|Clean
|$7,162
|$9,726
|$12,121
|Average
|$6,365
|$8,668
|$10,711
|Rough
|$5,568
|$7,610
|$9,301
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,136
|$10,706
|$13,173
|Clean
|$7,707
|$10,154
|$12,449
|Average
|$6,850
|$9,049
|$11,001
|Rough
|$5,992
|$7,944
|$9,553
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,154
|$10,714
|$13,173
|Clean
|$7,724
|$10,161
|$12,449
|Average
|$6,864
|$9,056
|$11,001
|Rough
|$6,005
|$7,950
|$9,553
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,365
|$9,984
|$12,482
|Clean
|$6,977
|$9,469
|$11,796
|Average
|$6,200
|$8,439
|$10,424
|Rough
|$5,424
|$7,409
|$9,052
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,274
|$9,613
|$11,856
|Clean
|$6,890
|$9,117
|$11,205
|Average
|$6,124
|$8,125
|$9,901
|Rough
|$5,357
|$7,133
|$8,598
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,398
|$9,674
|$11,861
|Clean
|$7,008
|$9,175
|$11,209
|Average
|$6,228
|$8,177
|$9,905
|Rough
|$5,448
|$7,179
|$8,602
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Edition 30 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,064
|$10,614
|$13,061
|Clean
|$7,639
|$10,066
|$12,343
|Average
|$6,789
|$8,971
|$10,907
|Rough
|$5,939
|$7,876
|$9,471
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,632
|$8,470
|$10,247
|Clean
|$6,282
|$8,033
|$9,683
|Average
|$5,583
|$7,159
|$8,557
|Rough
|$4,884
|$6,285
|$7,431
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,408
|$11,047
|$13,583
|Clean
|$7,965
|$10,478
|$12,836
|Average
|$7,079
|$9,338
|$11,343
|Rough
|$6,192
|$8,198
|$9,850
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Edition 30 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,773
|$10,262
|$12,649
|Clean
|$7,363
|$9,732
|$11,954
|Average
|$6,544
|$8,674
|$10,564
|Rough
|$5,724
|$7,615
|$9,173
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Edition 30 PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,042
|$10,603
|$13,061
|Clean
|$7,618
|$10,056
|$12,343
|Average
|$6,770
|$8,962
|$10,907
|Rough
|$5,922
|$7,868
|$9,471
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,301
|$9,681
|$11,961
|Clean
|$6,916
|$9,182
|$11,304
|Average
|$6,147
|$8,183
|$9,989
|Rough
|$5,377
|$7,184
|$8,674
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Edition 30 PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,773
|$10,262
|$12,649
|Clean
|$7,363
|$9,732
|$11,954
|Average
|$6,544
|$8,674
|$10,564
|Rough
|$5,724
|$7,615
|$9,173