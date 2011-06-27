Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Azera 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,258
|$13,578
|$15,965
|Clean
|$10,779
|$13,010
|$15,261
|Average
|$9,820
|$11,876
|$13,852
|Rough
|$8,861
|$10,741
|$12,444
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Azera Limited 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,930
|$15,316
|$17,786
|Clean
|$12,379
|$14,676
|$17,002
|Average
|$11,277
|$13,396
|$15,433
|Rough
|$10,176
|$12,116
|$13,864