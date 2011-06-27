Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,080
|$18,225
|$20,926
|Clean
|$15,793
|$17,905
|$20,541
|Average
|$15,218
|$17,266
|$19,770
|Rough
|$14,643
|$16,626
|$18,999
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,219
|$21,064
|$23,410
|Clean
|$18,875
|$20,694
|$22,979
|Average
|$18,188
|$19,955
|$22,116
|Rough
|$17,500
|$19,216
|$21,254
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,743
|$16,958
|$19,742
|Clean
|$14,479
|$16,661
|$19,378
|Average
|$13,952
|$16,065
|$18,651
|Rough
|$13,424
|$15,470
|$17,923