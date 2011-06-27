Estimated values
2004 Hyundai Accent GL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,399
|$2,660
|$3,331
|Clean
|$1,244
|$2,371
|$2,973
|Average
|$933
|$1,793
|$2,256
|Rough
|$623
|$1,215
|$1,540
Estimated values
2004 Hyundai Accent GT 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,005
|$1,642
|$1,981
|Clean
|$893
|$1,463
|$1,768
|Average
|$670
|$1,107
|$1,342
|Rough
|$447
|$750
|$915
Estimated values
2004 Hyundai Accent 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$941
|$1,819
|$2,286
|Clean
|$836
|$1,621
|$2,040
|Average
|$627
|$1,226
|$1,548
|Rough
|$419
|$831
|$1,057
Estimated values
2004 Hyundai Accent GL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,064
|$2,040
|$2,560
|Clean
|$946
|$1,819
|$2,285
|Average
|$709
|$1,375
|$1,734
|Rough
|$473
|$932
|$1,183
Estimated values
2004 Hyundai Accent GL 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,041
|$1,833
|$2,255
|Clean
|$926
|$1,634
|$2,012
|Average
|$695
|$1,235
|$1,527
|Rough
|$463
|$837
|$1,042
Estimated values
2004 Hyundai Accent GT 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,071
|$1,739
|$2,095
|Clean
|$952
|$1,550
|$1,870
|Average
|$714
|$1,172
|$1,419
|Rough
|$476
|$794
|$968
Estimated values
2004 Hyundai Accent GL 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,365
|$2,033
|$2,389
|Clean
|$1,214
|$1,812
|$2,132
|Average
|$911
|$1,370
|$1,618
|Rough
|$608
|$929
|$1,104