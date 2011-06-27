  1. Home
Estimated values
2012 Honda Insight 4dr Hatchback (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,460$6,258$7,713
Clean$4,175$5,865$7,206
Average$3,605$5,078$6,190
Rough$3,036$4,292$5,175
Estimated values
2012 Honda Insight EX PZEV 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,625$7,256$8,599
Clean$5,266$6,800$8,033
Average$4,547$5,888$6,901
Rough$3,829$4,976$5,769
Estimated values
2012 Honda Insight PZEV 4dr Hatchback (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,761$6,263$7,492
Clean$4,457$5,869$6,999
Average$3,849$5,082$6,013
Rough$3,241$4,295$5,026
Estimated values
2012 Honda Insight EX 4dr Hatchback (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,141$7,261$8,977
Clean$4,812$6,805$8,386
Average$4,156$5,892$7,204
Rough$3,499$4,980$6,022
Estimated values
2012 Honda Insight EX PZEV 4dr Hatchback (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,275$6,846$8,136
Clean$4,938$6,415$7,600
Average$4,265$5,555$6,529
Rough$3,591$4,695$5,458
Estimated values
2012 Honda Insight EX 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,059$6,829$8,272
Clean$4,736$6,400$7,728
Average$4,090$5,542$6,639
Rough$3,444$4,684$5,550
Estimated values
2012 Honda Insight LX PZEV 4dr Hatchback (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,929$6,438$7,675
Clean$4,614$6,033$7,170
Average$3,985$5,224$6,160
Rough$3,355$4,415$5,149
Estimated values
2012 Honda Insight LX 4dr Hatchback (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,811$6,777$8,367
Clean$4,504$6,351$7,816
Average$3,889$5,499$6,714
Rough$3,275$4,648$5,613
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Honda Insight on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Honda Insight with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,175 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,865 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda Insight is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Honda Insight with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,175 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,865 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 Honda Insight, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 Honda Insight with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,175 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,865 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Honda Insight. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Honda Insight and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Honda Insight ranges from $3,036 to $7,713, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Honda Insight is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.