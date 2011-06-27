Estimated values
2012 Honda Insight 4dr Hatchback (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,460
|$6,258
|$7,713
|Clean
|$4,175
|$5,865
|$7,206
|Average
|$3,605
|$5,078
|$6,190
|Rough
|$3,036
|$4,292
|$5,175
Estimated values
2012 Honda Insight EX PZEV 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,625
|$7,256
|$8,599
|Clean
|$5,266
|$6,800
|$8,033
|Average
|$4,547
|$5,888
|$6,901
|Rough
|$3,829
|$4,976
|$5,769
Estimated values
2012 Honda Insight PZEV 4dr Hatchback (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,761
|$6,263
|$7,492
|Clean
|$4,457
|$5,869
|$6,999
|Average
|$3,849
|$5,082
|$6,013
|Rough
|$3,241
|$4,295
|$5,026
Estimated values
2012 Honda Insight EX 4dr Hatchback (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,141
|$7,261
|$8,977
|Clean
|$4,812
|$6,805
|$8,386
|Average
|$4,156
|$5,892
|$7,204
|Rough
|$3,499
|$4,980
|$6,022
Estimated values
2012 Honda Insight EX PZEV 4dr Hatchback (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,275
|$6,846
|$8,136
|Clean
|$4,938
|$6,415
|$7,600
|Average
|$4,265
|$5,555
|$6,529
|Rough
|$3,591
|$4,695
|$5,458
Estimated values
2012 Honda Insight EX 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,059
|$6,829
|$8,272
|Clean
|$4,736
|$6,400
|$7,728
|Average
|$4,090
|$5,542
|$6,639
|Rough
|$3,444
|$4,684
|$5,550
Estimated values
2012 Honda Insight LX PZEV 4dr Hatchback (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,929
|$6,438
|$7,675
|Clean
|$4,614
|$6,033
|$7,170
|Average
|$3,985
|$5,224
|$6,160
|Rough
|$3,355
|$4,415
|$5,149
Estimated values
2012 Honda Insight LX 4dr Hatchback (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,811
|$6,777
|$8,367
|Clean
|$4,504
|$6,351
|$7,816
|Average
|$3,889
|$5,499
|$6,714
|Rough
|$3,275
|$4,648
|$5,613