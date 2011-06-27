Estimated values
2002 Hyundai Santa Fe LX AWD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,272
|$2,254
|$2,767
|Clean
|$1,144
|$2,027
|$2,492
|Average
|$889
|$1,572
|$1,941
|Rough
|$633
|$1,118
|$1,391
Estimated values
2002 Hyundai Santa Fe 2WD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$925
|$1,532
|$1,848
|Clean
|$832
|$1,378
|$1,664
|Average
|$646
|$1,069
|$1,296
|Rough
|$461
|$760
|$929
Estimated values
2002 Hyundai Santa Fe 2WD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$953
|$1,608
|$1,950
|Clean
|$857
|$1,446
|$1,756
|Average
|$666
|$1,122
|$1,368
|Rough
|$474
|$798
|$980
Estimated values
2002 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS AWD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,068
|$1,741
|$2,091
|Clean
|$961
|$1,566
|$1,883
|Average
|$746
|$1,215
|$1,467
|Rough
|$532
|$864
|$1,051
Estimated values
2002 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 2WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,050
|$1,766
|$2,139
|Clean
|$944
|$1,588
|$1,926
|Average
|$734
|$1,232
|$1,501
|Rough
|$523
|$876
|$1,075
Estimated values
2002 Hyundai Santa Fe LX 2WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,155
|$1,936
|$2,344
|Clean
|$1,039
|$1,741
|$2,111
|Average
|$807
|$1,351
|$1,645
|Rough
|$575
|$960
|$1,178