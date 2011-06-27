Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Veracruz GLS 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,634
|$6,597
|$7,886
|Clean
|$4,381
|$6,227
|$7,431
|Average
|$3,875
|$5,489
|$6,520
|Rough
|$3,370
|$4,750
|$5,610
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Veracruz Limited 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,517
|$7,792
|$9,287
|Clean
|$5,216
|$7,356
|$8,750
|Average
|$4,614
|$6,483
|$7,678
|Rough
|$4,012
|$5,610
|$6,606
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Veracruz Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,910
|$8,280
|$9,838
|Clean
|$5,588
|$7,816
|$9,270
|Average
|$4,943
|$6,889
|$8,134
|Rough
|$4,298
|$5,961
|$6,999
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Veracruz GLS 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,550
|$6,412
|$7,635
|Clean
|$4,302
|$6,053
|$7,194
|Average
|$3,805
|$5,335
|$6,313
|Rough
|$3,309
|$4,617
|$5,432