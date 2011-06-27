Estimated values
2009 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,093
|$4,021
|$4,601
|Clean
|$2,909
|$3,775
|$4,307
|Average
|$2,541
|$3,284
|$3,721
|Rough
|$2,173
|$2,792
|$3,134
Estimated values
2009 Hyundai Tucson SE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,314
|$3,058
|$3,522
|Clean
|$2,176
|$2,871
|$3,297
|Average
|$1,901
|$2,497
|$2,848
|Rough
|$1,626
|$2,124
|$2,399
Estimated values
2009 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,036
|$4,386
|$5,220
|Clean
|$2,855
|$4,118
|$4,887
|Average
|$2,494
|$3,582
|$4,221
|Rough
|$2,133
|$3,045
|$3,556
Estimated values
2009 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,122
|$4,732
|$5,721
|Clean
|$2,936
|$4,442
|$5,357
|Average
|$2,564
|$3,864
|$4,627
|Rough
|$2,193
|$3,285
|$3,898
Estimated values
2009 Hyundai Tucson GLS 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,559
|$3,634
|$4,299
|Clean
|$2,406
|$3,412
|$4,025
|Average
|$2,102
|$2,968
|$3,477
|Rough
|$1,797
|$2,523
|$2,929
Estimated values
2009 Hyundai Tucson GLS 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,438
|$3,717
|$4,503
|Clean
|$2,293
|$3,490
|$4,216
|Average
|$2,003
|$3,035
|$3,642
|Rough
|$1,713
|$2,581
|$3,068
Estimated values
2009 Hyundai Tucson SE 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,488
|$3,502
|$4,130
|Clean
|$2,340
|$3,288
|$3,867
|Average
|$2,044
|$2,860
|$3,340
|Rough
|$1,748
|$2,432
|$2,814