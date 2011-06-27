Estimated values
2005 Hyundai XG350 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,790
|$2,936
|$3,562
|Clean
|$1,601
|$2,631
|$3,191
|Average
|$1,223
|$2,021
|$2,450
|Rough
|$845
|$1,410
|$1,709
Estimated values
2005 Hyundai XG350 L 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,643
|$2,503
|$2,975
|Clean
|$1,469
|$2,243
|$2,665
|Average
|$1,123
|$1,723
|$2,046
|Rough
|$776
|$1,203
|$1,427