Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Azera Limited 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,092
|$4,345
|$5,034
|Clean
|$2,815
|$3,962
|$4,590
|Average
|$2,263
|$3,197
|$3,701
|Rough
|$1,711
|$2,432
|$2,813
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Azera GLS 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,917
|$4,300
|$5,059
|Clean
|$2,656
|$3,922
|$4,613
|Average
|$2,135
|$3,165
|$3,720
|Rough
|$1,615
|$2,407
|$2,827