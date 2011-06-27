Estimated values
2006 Hyundai Elantra GLS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,558
|$2,506
|$3,017
|Clean
|$1,405
|$2,265
|$2,729
|Average
|$1,097
|$1,783
|$2,153
|Rough
|$789
|$1,301
|$1,577
Estimated values
2006 Hyundai Elantra GLS SULEV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,806
|$3,138
|$3,856
|Clean
|$1,628
|$2,837
|$3,488
|Average
|$1,271
|$2,233
|$2,752
|Rough
|$914
|$1,629
|$2,015
Estimated values
2006 Hyundai Elantra Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,840
|$3,005
|$3,632
|Clean
|$1,658
|$2,716
|$3,285
|Average
|$1,295
|$2,138
|$2,592
|Rough
|$931
|$1,560
|$1,898
Estimated values
2006 Hyundai Elantra GLS 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,806
|$3,138
|$3,856
|Clean
|$1,628
|$2,837
|$3,488
|Average
|$1,271
|$2,233
|$2,752
|Rough
|$914
|$1,629
|$2,015
Estimated values
2006 Hyundai Elantra GLS SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,566
|$2,486
|$2,983
|Clean
|$1,411
|$2,247
|$2,698
|Average
|$1,102
|$1,769
|$2,128
|Rough
|$792
|$1,290
|$1,559
Estimated values
2006 Hyundai Elantra GT 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,751
|$3,058
|$3,762
|Clean
|$1,578
|$2,764
|$3,403
|Average
|$1,232
|$2,175
|$2,684
|Rough
|$886
|$1,587
|$1,966
Estimated values
2006 Hyundai Elantra Limited SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,854
|$3,025
|$3,657
|Clean
|$1,671
|$2,734
|$3,307
|Average
|$1,305
|$2,152
|$2,609
|Rough
|$938
|$1,570
|$1,911
Estimated values
2006 Hyundai Elantra GLS 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,608
|$2,947
|$3,667
|Clean
|$1,449
|$2,663
|$3,317
|Average
|$1,131
|$2,096
|$2,617
|Rough
|$814
|$1,529
|$1,917
Estimated values
2006 Hyundai Elantra GT 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,904
|$3,301
|$4,052
|Clean
|$1,716
|$2,983
|$3,665
|Average
|$1,340
|$2,348
|$2,891
|Rough
|$964
|$1,713
|$2,118
Estimated values
2006 Hyundai Elantra GLS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,447
|$2,350
|$2,837
|Clean
|$1,304
|$2,124
|$2,567
|Average
|$1,018
|$1,672
|$2,025
|Rough
|$732
|$1,220
|$1,483
Estimated values
2006 Hyundai Elantra GT SULEV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,878
|$3,291
|$4,052
|Clean
|$1,693
|$2,975
|$3,665
|Average
|$1,322
|$2,341
|$2,891
|Rough
|$950
|$1,708
|$2,118