2006 Hyundai Elantra Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2006 Hyundai Elantra GLS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,558$2,506$3,017
Clean$1,405$2,265$2,729
Average$1,097$1,783$2,153
Rough$789$1,301$1,577
Estimated values
2006 Hyundai Elantra GLS SULEV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,806$3,138$3,856
Clean$1,628$2,837$3,488
Average$1,271$2,233$2,752
Rough$914$1,629$2,015
Estimated values
2006 Hyundai Elantra Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,840$3,005$3,632
Clean$1,658$2,716$3,285
Average$1,295$2,138$2,592
Rough$931$1,560$1,898
Estimated values
2006 Hyundai Elantra GLS 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,806$3,138$3,856
Clean$1,628$2,837$3,488
Average$1,271$2,233$2,752
Rough$914$1,629$2,015
Estimated values
2006 Hyundai Elantra GLS SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,566$2,486$2,983
Clean$1,411$2,247$2,698
Average$1,102$1,769$2,128
Rough$792$1,290$1,559
Estimated values
2006 Hyundai Elantra GT 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,751$3,058$3,762
Clean$1,578$2,764$3,403
Average$1,232$2,175$2,684
Rough$886$1,587$1,966
Estimated values
2006 Hyundai Elantra Limited SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,854$3,025$3,657
Clean$1,671$2,734$3,307
Average$1,305$2,152$2,609
Rough$938$1,570$1,911
Estimated values
2006 Hyundai Elantra GLS 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,608$2,947$3,667
Clean$1,449$2,663$3,317
Average$1,131$2,096$2,617
Rough$814$1,529$1,917
Estimated values
2006 Hyundai Elantra GT 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,904$3,301$4,052
Clean$1,716$2,983$3,665
Average$1,340$2,348$2,891
Rough$964$1,713$2,118
Estimated values
2006 Hyundai Elantra GLS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,447$2,350$2,837
Clean$1,304$2,124$2,567
Average$1,018$1,672$2,025
Rough$732$1,220$1,483
Estimated values
2006 Hyundai Elantra GT SULEV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,878$3,291$4,052
Clean$1,693$2,975$3,665
Average$1,322$2,341$2,891
Rough$950$1,708$2,118
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 Hyundai Elantra on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Hyundai Elantra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,304 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,124 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Hyundai Elantra is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Hyundai Elantra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,304 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,124 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2006 Hyundai Elantra, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2006 Hyundai Elantra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,304 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,124 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2006 Hyundai Elantra. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2006 Hyundai Elantra and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2006 Hyundai Elantra ranges from $732 to $2,837, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2006 Hyundai Elantra is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.