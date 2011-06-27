Estimated values
2014 Honda Ridgeline RTS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,213
|$20,394
|$22,389
|Clean
|$17,492
|$19,580
|$21,472
|Average
|$16,052
|$17,953
|$19,639
|Rough
|$14,611
|$16,326
|$17,806
Estimated values
2014 Honda Ridgeline RT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,175
|$18,072
|$19,809
|Clean
|$15,536
|$17,351
|$18,998
|Average
|$14,256
|$15,909
|$17,377
|Rough
|$12,977
|$14,467
|$15,755
Estimated values
2014 Honda Ridgeline RTL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD w/Leather (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,018
|$22,357
|$24,499
|Clean
|$19,226
|$21,465
|$23,496
|Average
|$17,643
|$19,681
|$21,490
|Rough
|$16,060
|$17,897
|$19,484
Estimated values
2014 Honda Ridgeline RTL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD w/Leather and Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,902
|$23,272
|$25,444
|Clean
|$20,075
|$22,344
|$24,402
|Average
|$18,422
|$20,487
|$22,319
|Rough
|$16,769
|$18,630
|$20,236
Estimated values
2014 Honda Ridgeline SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD w/Leather and Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,816
|$23,143
|$25,274
|Clean
|$19,993
|$22,219
|$24,240
|Average
|$18,346
|$20,373
|$22,170
|Rough
|$16,700
|$18,527
|$20,101
Estimated values
2014 Honda Ridgeline Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,409
|$19,566
|$21,539
|Clean
|$16,720
|$18,785
|$20,658
|Average
|$15,343
|$17,224
|$18,894
|Rough
|$13,966
|$15,663
|$17,131