Estimated values
2011 Honda Insight 4dr Hatchback (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,282
|$5,625
|$6,623
|Clean
|$3,985
|$5,242
|$6,160
|Average
|$3,389
|$4,476
|$5,232
|Rough
|$2,794
|$3,711
|$4,305
Estimated values
2011 Honda Insight EX 4dr Hatchback (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,521
|$5,956
|$7,023
|Clean
|$4,207
|$5,551
|$6,531
|Average
|$3,579
|$4,740
|$5,548
|Rough
|$2,950
|$3,929
|$4,565
Estimated values
2011 Honda Insight EX 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,464
|$5,615
|$6,480
|Clean
|$4,154
|$5,233
|$6,026
|Average
|$3,533
|$4,468
|$5,119
|Rough
|$2,912
|$3,704
|$4,212
Estimated values
2011 Honda Insight LX 4dr Hatchback (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,243
|$5,568
|$6,553
|Clean
|$3,948
|$5,189
|$6,095
|Average
|$3,358
|$4,431
|$5,177
|Rough
|$2,768
|$3,673
|$4,260