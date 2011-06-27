  1. Home
Estimated values
2011 Honda Insight 4dr Hatchback (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,282$5,625$6,623
Clean$3,985$5,242$6,160
Average$3,389$4,476$5,232
Rough$2,794$3,711$4,305
Estimated values
2011 Honda Insight EX 4dr Hatchback (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,521$5,956$7,023
Clean$4,207$5,551$6,531
Average$3,579$4,740$5,548
Rough$2,950$3,929$4,565
Estimated values
2011 Honda Insight EX 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,464$5,615$6,480
Clean$4,154$5,233$6,026
Average$3,533$4,468$5,119
Rough$2,912$3,704$4,212
Estimated values
2011 Honda Insight LX 4dr Hatchback (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,243$5,568$6,553
Clean$3,948$5,189$6,095
Average$3,358$4,431$5,177
Rough$2,768$3,673$4,260
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Honda Insight on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Honda Insight with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,985 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,242 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Honda Insight. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Honda Insight and see how it feels. Learn more
