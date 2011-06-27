  1. Home
Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Fun, zippy car!

Chris, 05/16/2018
TSI SE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
This car is fun, fast and does a great job for your every day commuter. It’s comfortable, great sound system and quiet. If you and your other half or friend wanted to go on a road trip, no doubt you wouldn’t have a great time. The furthest I’ve gone so far non stop is about 100 miles and I was averaging 37-39 mpg

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Best car I’ve ever had

Kristina Lamson, 04/18/2019
TSI S 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
This car is awesome!!! It is so beautiful inside and out with great features like Bluetooth and touchscreen and Apple play along with navigation it is just so very cool and such a smooth ride!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Excellent car! Highly recommend!

Steven Evans, 04/07/2020
TSI SE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I bought my 2018 VW Golf SE March of 2019 with 220 miles on it. I was leasing a base model 2017 VW Jetta S that I loved but traded so I could have more of the tech and luxury features offered nowadays like Apple CarPlay, leatherette seats, sunroof and rain sensing wipers. The only thing I’ve had a problem with was the sunroof interior cloth shade. It was replaced under warranty because it kept creeping open. Other than that, this is an excellent car! I can’t tell you how many times the forward collision mitigation system has saved me from an accident I couldn’t avoid. Sure it’s German and expensive to service down the road but you won’t find anything else for the price that’s even close to the quality materials inside and peppy turbo charged engine. No cheap hard plastics here, all upscale soft touch materials. Speaking of price I got $6000 off the MSRP on this one brand new! Gas mileage is alright, I get about 21-22 MPG in town because I drive the hell out of this car and have a lead foot. Freeway I get about 26-27 MPG. I now have almost 12k miles and it still drives just like the day I got it. I would definitely recommend this over a Civic, Corolla or Elantra any day. It probably won’t last is long as those other three but cars aren’t investments anymore. All cars are disposable. I buy a new car every 3-4 years to stay current and to avoid major repair costs with age and high miles. I’ll probably keep this one a little longer just because I enjoy it so much! Buy a Volkswagen and you’ll be hooked! This is my 3rd VW and I am a very happy customer!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
2018 VW Golf SE

Roberto, 04/21/2018
TSI SE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
5 years ago, I test drove a Golf TDI 5M. Ended up purchasing a Jetta SW 6A the year after. 4 years later I now own a Golf TSI 5M and it’s as fun to drive as the one I test drove 5 years ago. It also is roomier than 5 years ago.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
So Disappointed

Eric U, 12/04/2019
TSI SE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Bought this car new and I love how it looks and drives....when it’s not in the shop. It’s been in the shop 8 times in the 11 months that I’ve owned it. Left me stranded twice and that’s not something I would expect from a new car. Didn’t think I’d find myself in the car market again after only 11 months but I am.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
