Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Steven Evans , 04/07/2020 TSI SE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought my 2018 VW Golf SE March of 2019 with 220 miles on it. I was leasing a base model 2017 VW Jetta S that I loved but traded so I could have more of the tech and luxury features offered nowadays like Apple CarPlay, leatherette seats, sunroof and rain sensing wipers. The only thing I’ve had a problem with was the sunroof interior cloth shade. It was replaced under warranty because it kept creeping open. Other than that, this is an excellent car! I can’t tell you how many times the forward collision mitigation system has saved me from an accident I couldn’t avoid. Sure it’s German and expensive to service down the road but you won’t find anything else for the price that’s even close to the quality materials inside and peppy turbo charged engine. No cheap hard plastics here, all upscale soft touch materials. Speaking of price I got $6000 off the MSRP on this one brand new! Gas mileage is alright, I get about 21-22 MPG in town because I drive the hell out of this car and have a lead foot. Freeway I get about 26-27 MPG. I now have almost 12k miles and it still drives just like the day I got it. I would definitely recommend this over a Civic, Corolla or Elantra any day. It probably won’t last is long as those other three but cars aren’t investments anymore. All cars are disposable. I buy a new car every 3-4 years to stay current and to avoid major repair costs with age and high miles. I’ll probably keep this one a little longer just because I enjoy it so much! Buy a Volkswagen and you’ll be hooked! This is my 3rd VW and I am a very happy customer!