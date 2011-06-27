1990 Volkswagen Fox Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$762 - $1,811
1990 Highlights
No changes.
mcd2000,06/27/2002
My Volkswagen Fox has had NO mechanical problems despite numerous things that happened such as wasps building their nest on the engine block! It still purrs like a kitten and handles like a dream.
90vwfox,05/09/2011
I purchased my 1990 VW Fox after college. And I still own it. I have put more than 440,000 + miles on it. Just regular maintance and wear and tear parts (ie...brakes, tires, spark plugs, etc.) No major engine work or transmission work. I am now just starting to overhaul the engine due to low oil pressure. I never had any oil leaks other than once around 225,000 miles the valve cover started leaking. Replace it and was back on the road again. Although parts are getting hard to fine. I have driven this car everywhere, dirt roads, highways, up in the TX, NM, Co. mountains and forest, NM, Az, Tx desert, snow, rain and down on the beach in Tx. Runs like a champ.
Twizzler,02/23/2003
My grandparents bought me a car b/c my parents needed to take back a car they had given me and I got a Fox. This car has to be repaired often and is unreliable.
peter crawford,09/01/2003
my fox was given to me by my mom and dad. this fox has run thru thick and thin and still it keeps on ticking !!!!!!!!!!!!
MPG
22 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
81 hp @ 5500 rpm
