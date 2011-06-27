  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Fox
  4. Used 1990 Volkswagen Fox
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(7)
Appraise this car

1990 Volkswagen Fox Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1993
1992
1991
1990
Volkswagen Fox for Sale
List Price Estimate
$762 - $1,811
Used Fox for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

No changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Volkswagen Fox.

5(57%)
4(29%)
3(14%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
7 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

12 years old and just like it was new
mcd2000,06/27/2002
My Volkswagen Fox has had NO mechanical problems despite numerous things that happened such as wasps building their nest on the engine block! It still purrs like a kitten and handles like a dream.
My 1990 VW Fox
90vwfox,05/09/2011
I purchased my 1990 VW Fox after college. And I still own it. I have put more than 440,000 + miles on it. Just regular maintance and wear and tear parts (ie...brakes, tires, spark plugs, etc.) No major engine work or transmission work. I am now just starting to overhaul the engine due to low oil pressure. I never had any oil leaks other than once around 225,000 miles the valve cover started leaking. Replace it and was back on the road again. Although parts are getting hard to fine. I have driven this car everywhere, dirt roads, highways, up in the TX, NM, Co. mountains and forest, NM, Az, Tx desert, snow, rain and down on the beach in Tx. Runs like a champ.
got a lemon
Twizzler,02/23/2003
My grandparents bought me a car b/c my parents needed to take back a car they had given me and I got a Fox. This car has to be repaired often and is unreliable.
reliability
peter crawford,09/01/2003
my fox was given to me by my mom and dad. this fox has run thru thick and thin and still it keeps on ticking !!!!!!!!!!!!
See all 7 reviews of the 1990 Volkswagen Fox
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
81 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 1990 Volkswagen Fox features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Volkswagen Fox

Used 1990 Volkswagen Fox Overview

The Used 1990 Volkswagen Fox is offered in the following submodels: Fox Sedan, Fox Coupe, Fox Wagon. Available styles include GL 2dr Wagon, GL 4dr Sedan, GL Sport 2dr Coupe, and 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1990 Volkswagen Fox?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1990 Volkswagen Foxes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1990 Volkswagen Fox for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1990 Volkswagen Fox.

Can't find a used 1990 Volkswagen Foxs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volkswagen Fox for sale - 2 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $21,604.

Find a used Volkswagen for sale - 11 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $10,512.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen Fox for sale - 6 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $13,344.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen for sale - 5 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $23,355.

Should I lease or buy a 1990 Volkswagen Fox?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volkswagen lease specials
Check out Volkswagen Fox lease specials

Related Used 1990 Volkswagen Fox info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles