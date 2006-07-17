5 star reviews: 85 %

4.375 out of 5 stars, Great Dependable Coupe

wrciii8988 , 11/28/2008

I purchased the vehicle with 53K on it as a second well handling economy car. It now has 276K with the original interior, paint, engine, transmission and clutch. I have replaces only minor items such as wheel bearings, half shafts, timing belt, plugs and wires and the radiator. There is a VW following for thus vehicle as it, with a few minor modifications, out handles and out performs many others in the class and the next higher.

5 out of 5 stars, Best Small Car!

DMS , 10/09/2010

I actually had 2 Vw Fox's an 87 and a 93 .I totalled both but came out alive,is was one great little car, it handled great, while every one were buyin sentras and corolla's I bought a Vw Fox, and it was a great car, with only 81hp it still was very dependable and If they would have continued makin the car I would have kept purchasing one .

4.5 out of 5 stars, Still One of the Best

YSSMAN , 07/17/2006

My 1993 Fox was indeed my first car and a good one at that. Although what she may have lacked in beauty (she was a little rough around the edges), she made up for in character. Of course everyone is going to be in love with their first car, and for me, there was no question about it. The car was surprisingly safe as well, as it was taken away from me in a 45 MPH head-on collision with a young woman in a Cavalier. I still miss my Fox every day when I drive to school or work, as my Jetta simply cannot fill the void left by that car. It was certainly not a Honda Civic, but it was something that no-one else had. If you have one, hold on to it, as they are very special cars indeed.

4.625 out of 5 stars, My Fox

My_Claw , 04/15/2009

I love this car! I bought it from my brother who loved it and worked on it allot. I have yet to find something that my fox couldn't do. I pulled out a tree stump with it!! I can climb with it! I raced a 1994 civic with a turbo and won!

