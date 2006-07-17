Used 1993 Volkswagen Fox
1993 Highlights
I purchased the vehicle with 53K on it as a second well handling economy car. It now has 276K with the original interior, paint, engine, transmission and clutch. I have replaces only minor items such as wheel bearings, half shafts, timing belt, plugs and wires and the radiator. There is a VW following for thus vehicle as it, with a few minor modifications, out handles and out performs many others in the class and the next higher.
I actually had 2 Vw Fox's an 87 and a 93 .I totalled both but came out alive,is was one great little car, it handled great, while every one were buyin sentras and corolla's I bought a Vw Fox, and it was a great car, with only 81hp it still was very dependable and If they would have continued makin the car I would have kept purchasing one .
My 1993 Fox was indeed my first car and a good one at that. Although what she may have lacked in beauty (she was a little rough around the edges), she made up for in character. Of course everyone is going to be in love with their first car, and for me, there was no question about it. The car was surprisingly safe as well, as it was taken away from me in a 45 MPH head-on collision with a young woman in a Cavalier. I still miss my Fox every day when I drive to school or work, as my Jetta simply cannot fill the void left by that car. It was certainly not a Honda Civic, but it was something that no-one else had. If you have one, hold on to it, as they are very special cars indeed.
I love this car! I bought it from my brother who loved it and worked on it allot. I have yet to find something that my fox couldn't do. I pulled out a tree stump with it!! I can climb with it! I raced a 1994 civic with a turbo and won!
Features & Specs
|Wolfsburg 2dr Coupe
|MPG
|22 city / 30 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|81 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Polo 2dr Coupe
|MPG
|22 city / 30 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|81 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
The least-expensive 1993 Volkswagen Fox is the 1993 Volkswagen Fox Polo 2dr Coupe. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.
Used 1993 Volkswagen Fox Overview
The Used 1993 Volkswagen Fox is offered in the following submodels: Fox Sedan, Fox Coupe. Available styles include Wolfsburg 2dr Coupe, GL Wolfsburg 4dr Sedan, and Polo 2dr Coupe.
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1993 Volkswagen Fox and all model years in our database.
