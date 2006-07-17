  1. Home
Used 1993 Volkswagen Fox

1993 Volkswagen Fox
$761 - $1,809
(13)

Volkswagen Fox years
1993
1992
1991
1990
1993 Highlights

Air conditioning is standard. Five-speed transmission replaces four-speed unit on Base coupe. Base model gets wheel covers, dual outside mirrors, body-color bumpers and bigger tires. GL model gets upgraded interior trim.

5 star reviews: 85%
4 star reviews: 15%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.8 stars based on 13 total reviews

  • fuel efficiency
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • value
  • handling & steering
  • driving experience
  • appearance
  • engine
  • maintenance & parts
  • transmission
  • acceleration
  • interior

4.375 out of 5 stars, Great Dependable Coupe
wrciii8988,

I purchased the vehicle with 53K on it as a second well handling economy car. It now has 276K with the original interior, paint, engine, transmission and clutch. I have replaces only minor items such as wheel bearings, half shafts, timing belt, plugs and wires and the radiator. There is a VW following for thus vehicle as it, with a few minor modifications, out handles and out performs many others in the class and the next higher.

5 out of 5 stars, Best Small Car!
DMS,

I actually had 2 Vw Fox's an 87 and a 93 .I totalled both but came out alive,is was one great little car, it handled great, while every one were buyin sentras and corolla's I bought a Vw Fox, and it was a great car, with only 81hp it still was very dependable and If they would have continued makin the car I would have kept purchasing one .

4.5 out of 5 stars, Still One of the Best
YSSMAN,

My 1993 Fox was indeed my first car and a good one at that. Although what she may have lacked in beauty (she was a little rough around the edges), she made up for in character. Of course everyone is going to be in love with their first car, and for me, there was no question about it. The car was surprisingly safe as well, as it was taken away from me in a 45 MPH head-on collision with a young woman in a Cavalier. I still miss my Fox every day when I drive to school or work, as my Jetta simply cannot fill the void left by that car. It was certainly not a Honda Civic, but it was something that no-one else had. If you have one, hold on to it, as they are very special cars indeed.

4.625 out of 5 stars, My Fox
My_Claw,

I love this car! I bought it from my brother who loved it and worked on it allot. I have yet to find something that my fox couldn't do. I pulled out a tree stump with it!! I can climb with it! I raced a 1994 civic with a turbo and won!

Wolfsburg 2dr Coupe features & specs
Wolfsburg 2dr Coupe
N/A
MPG 22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
81 hp @ 5500 rpm
Polo 2dr Coupe features & specs
Polo 2dr Coupe
N/A
MPG 22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
81 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 1993 Volkswagen Fox features & specs

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
0

Is the Volkswagen Fox a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 1993 Fox both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Volkswagen Fox fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Fox gets an EPA-estimated 25 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Fox has 9.9 cubic feet of trunk space.

Is the Volkswagen Fox reliable?

To determine whether the Volkswagen Fox is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Fox. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Fox's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 1993 Volkswagen Fox a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 1993 Volkswagen Fox is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 1993 Fox is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 1993 Volkswagen Fox?

The least-expensive 1993 Volkswagen Fox is the 1993 Volkswagen Fox Polo 2dr Coupe. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.

Other versions include:

    Learn more

    What are the different models of Volkswagen Fox?

    If you're interested in the Volkswagen Fox, the next question is, which Fox model is right for you? Fox variants include Wolfsburg 2dr Coupe, and Polo 2dr Coupe. For a full list of Fox models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    The Used 1993 Volkswagen Fox is offered in the following submodels: Fox Sedan, Fox Coupe. Available styles include Wolfsburg 2dr Coupe, GL Wolfsburg 4dr Sedan, and Polo 2dr Coupe.

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1993 Volkswagen Fox and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1993 Fox 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1993 Fox.

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1993 Volkswagen Fox and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 1993 Fox featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Volkswagen Fox for sale near.

