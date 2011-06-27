Estimated values
1990 Volkswagen Fox GL Sport 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$617
|$1,405
|$1,812
|Clean
|$542
|$1,239
|$1,602
|Average
|$394
|$906
|$1,182
|Rough
|$246
|$574
|$762
Estimated values
1990 Volkswagen Fox 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$617
|$1,405
|$1,812
|Clean
|$542
|$1,239
|$1,602
|Average
|$394
|$906
|$1,182
|Rough
|$246
|$574
|$762
Estimated values
1990 Volkswagen Fox GL 2dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$617
|$1,405
|$1,812
|Clean
|$542
|$1,239
|$1,602
|Average
|$394
|$906
|$1,182
|Rough
|$246
|$574
|$762
Estimated values
1990 Volkswagen Fox GL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$617
|$1,405
|$1,812
|Clean
|$542
|$1,239
|$1,602
|Average
|$394
|$906
|$1,182
|Rough
|$246
|$574
|$762