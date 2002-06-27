Used 1990 Volkswagen Fox for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Volkswagen Fox searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen Fox
Read recent reviews for the Volkswagen Fox
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.47 Reviews
Report abuse
mcd2000,06/27/2002
My Volkswagen Fox has had NO mechanical problems despite numerous things that happened such as wasps building their nest on the engine block! It still purrs like a kitten and handles like a dream.