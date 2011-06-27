1992 Volkswagen Fox Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$666 - $1,583
Used Fox for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
Radio turns off with ignition switch.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 Volkswagen Fox.
Most helpful consumer reviews
1.8T 4me,09/04/2003
It was the first I owned and one of the most care free cars I've driven. It wasn't exciting like a high performance car but it was cheap to own and operate and virtually nothing bad could happen to it. It was a perfect student vehicle. Too bad VW stopped making this frugal sedan.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1992 Volkswagen Fox features & specs
MPG
22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
81 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Fox
Related Used 1992 Volkswagen Fox info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019