Used 1990 Volkswagen Fox Consumer Reviews
12 years old and just like it was new
My Volkswagen Fox has had NO mechanical problems despite numerous things that happened such as wasps building their nest on the engine block! It still purrs like a kitten and handles like a dream.
My 1990 VW Fox
I purchased my 1990 VW Fox after college. And I still own it. I have put more than 440,000 + miles on it. Just regular maintance and wear and tear parts (ie...brakes, tires, spark plugs, etc.) No major engine work or transmission work. I am now just starting to overhaul the engine due to low oil pressure. I never had any oil leaks other than once around 225,000 miles the valve cover started leaking. Replace it and was back on the road again. Although parts are getting hard to fine. I have driven this car everywhere, dirt roads, highways, up in the TX, NM, Co. mountains and forest, NM, Az, Tx desert, snow, rain and down on the beach in Tx. Runs like a champ.
got a lemon
My grandparents bought me a car b/c my parents needed to take back a car they had given me and I got a Fox. This car has to be repaired often and is unreliable.
reliability
my fox was given to me by my mom and dad. this fox has run thru thick and thin and still it keeps on ticking !!!!!!!!!!!!
featureless but fun
My parents got this car brand new back in 1990, and in 2003, they started to hand it over to me. At first, I was quite mad at what a piece of crap it seemed to be at its old age. Once I had driven it for about 3 months, I was to the point where I would prefer it over a newer US Big 3 economy car. The Fox would outlast and outhandle any old US economy car. I can't believe that it's been so dependable with regular maintenance. It has been and will continue to be a great first car and a great ride for my high school days. It just won't quit running, the wonderful little thing. This car has given me a great loyalty to VW I would happily get another one.
Sponsored cars related to the Fox
Related Used 1990 Volkswagen Fox info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner