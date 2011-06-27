1991 Volkswagen Fox Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$665 - $1,580
Used Fox for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
Restyled front end features flush headlamps. Wagon dropped. Lineup trimmed to Base coupe and GL sedan.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Volkswagen Fox.
Most helpful consumer reviews
DLSilence,08/02/2008
Great pick up through the low gears. Can really move for 80 hp. Bought it at 185k and since then have only had to replace the timing belt and the muffler (I like to push the gears) Steer clear of large bumps and holes if you intend on keeping it around, suspension isn't the strongest but can get the job done.
cole_graham,04/04/2004
this car is the most reliable car i have ever driven. mine has 160k miles, and it still runs as good as it did when we first got. this car is the perfect back-up car. in the 120k miles we have put on the car, it has only two major problem, the paint faded, adn started to chip, and the radiator "broke". other the regular maintance, no other cost well worth every penny.
james,04/28/2007
Haven't had it too long, bought with 165k, but so far has been very reliable, used it to cross the rockies, go off-roading, still got 35 mpg, has many nice features, and interior may not be as nice looking as japanese cars, but has held up MUCH better =-)
JavChucker,05/13/2003
Good car, treated me well. Keep up on regular maintenance and all will be fine. With the automatic safety belts, car won't start unless safty belt is plugged in, safety feature. Good price for reliable transportation, 125k and still runs like a champ.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1991 Volkswagen Fox features & specs
MPG
22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
81 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Fox
Related Used 1991 Volkswagen Fox info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019