1991 Volkswagen Fox Review

Type:

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

Restyled front end features flush headlamps. Wagon dropped. Lineup trimmed to Base coupe and GL sedan.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Red Riding Hood
DLSilence,08/02/2008
Great pick up through the low gears. Can really move for 80 hp. Bought it at 185k and since then have only had to replace the timing belt and the muffler (I like to push the gears) Steer clear of large bumps and holes if you intend on keeping it around, suspension isn't the strongest but can get the job done.
great little ride
cole_graham,04/04/2004
this car is the most reliable car i have ever driven. mine has 160k miles, and it still runs as good as it did when we first got. this car is the perfect back-up car. in the 120k miles we have put on the car, it has only two major problem, the paint faded, adn started to chip, and the radiator "broke". other the regular maintance, no other cost well worth every penny.
1991 Volkswagen Fox
james,04/28/2007
Haven't had it too long, bought with 165k, but so far has been very reliable, used it to cross the rockies, go off-roading, still got 35 mpg, has many nice features, and interior may not be as nice looking as japanese cars, but has held up MUCH better =-)
Good Student Car
JavChucker,05/13/2003
Good car, treated me well. Keep up on regular maintenance and all will be fine. With the automatic safety belts, car won't start unless safty belt is plugged in, safety feature. Good price for reliable transportation, 125k and still runs like a champ.
MPG
22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
81 hp @ 5500 rpm
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
The Used 1991 Volkswagen Fox is offered in the following submodels: Fox Sedan, Fox Coupe. Available styles include GL 4dr Sedan, and 2dr Coupe.

