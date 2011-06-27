1994 Volkswagen Corrado Review
1994 Highlights
Adaptive dual-mode automatic transmission debuts. Meets 1997 side-impact standards. Speed-activated spoiler rises at 55 mph instead of 45 mph.
Most helpful consumer reviews
rich,06/01/2008
Very fun car. I've experienced some problems with the cooling system, but those have been fixed by putting in a lower temp fan switch and a different thermostat. Performance is good. It's not as fast as some of the newer sports cars buts it's still a runner.
bobo,04/23/2002
fun to drive, will probably keep and buy another car. Cooling problems normal. Maintenance is costly though.
GBK4life@verizon.net,01/19/2009
The corrado and its my third one! Another vr6, and g60 was fun. They stick to the road, hold in your kidneys, and make you swallow your tongue! The girls love it. No ones ever seen one... And it shifts like a stick of butter greasing a hot pan. This car puts up competition for all the newer body styles and its fast enough to park next to a v8 what else could you ask for? it's hard cruising two men and two ladies comfortably, but it fits them in a pinch. And its good on gas almost 28 mpg v6 cant beat it. Don't knock one till you drive one you don't know what your missing! Love em
deenyc78,06/24/2002
Great acceleration, handling and performance, stock that is. After adding sevreal performance parts as far as, suspension, exhaust, chip, supercharger, etc. it was an incredibal ride.
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
5-speed manual
Gas
178 hp @ 5800 rpm
