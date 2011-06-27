  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(8)
1994 Volkswagen Corrado Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Adaptive dual-mode automatic transmission debuts. Meets 1997 side-impact standards. Speed-activated spoiler rises at 55 mph instead of 45 mph.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Volkswagen Corrado.

5(87%)
4(13%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best two door coupe I've ever owned
rich,06/01/2008
Very fun car. I've experienced some problems with the cooling system, but those have been fixed by putting in a lower temp fan switch and a different thermostat. Performance is good. It's not as fast as some of the newer sports cars buts it's still a runner.
love the car
bobo,04/23/2002
fun to drive, will probably keep and buy another car. Cooling problems normal. Maintenance is costly though.
CORRADO the twenty year old design!
GBK4life@verizon.net,01/19/2009
The corrado and its my third one! Another vr6, and g60 was fun. They stick to the road, hold in your kidneys, and make you swallow your tongue! The girls love it. No ones ever seen one... And it shifts like a stick of butter greasing a hot pan. This car puts up competition for all the newer body styles and its fast enough to park next to a v8 what else could you ask for? it's hard cruising two men and two ladies comfortably, but it fits them in a pinch. And its good on gas almost 28 mpg v6 cant beat it. Don't knock one till you drive one you don't know what your missing! Love em
My mini Porsche
deenyc78,06/24/2002
Great acceleration, handling and performance, stock that is. After adding sevreal performance parts as far as, suspension, exhaust, chip, supercharger, etc. it was an incredibal ride.
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
178 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1994 Volkswagen Corrado Overview

The Used 1994 Volkswagen Corrado is offered in the following submodels: Corrado Hatchback. Available styles include SLC 2dr Coupe.

