Consumer Rating
(9)
1990 Volkswagen Corrado Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

Scirroco replacement moves slightly upscale, featuring supercharged Golf engine, optional ABS, and motorized seatbelts.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Volkswagen Corrado.

5(67%)
4(22%)
3(11%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
9 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1990 Corrado G60
Scooter,03/07/2008
This car get a lot of looks from many people. They tend to think that is a lot newer than it is but for being 18 years old, it looks fantastic. you can't beat the feeling og driving one of these cars, it never gets old. Make sure that you take one to the dealer BEFORE you buy it. Small things that aren't noticable at first can go bad quick and be costly. They should bring this car back out, it would sell nicely.
Incredible Car
JD,06/28/2008
Bought this car used with 70K miles on it back in 97. It now has over 200K miles, has been very reliable for it's age, and a great car all around to own and drive. Very quick for a 1.8 liter engine, has superb handling and gets excellent gas mileage. Besides regular oil changes and tune ups, I've gone through 2 batteries, had to replace the fuel pump/filter twice now, and replaced the radiator, the water pump and the muffler when I put a stainless steel exhaust system on it several years ago. It looks sharp and I still get plenty of compliments on this car. No doubt this has been most reliable and the best car I've ever owned and it's looks are timeless.
Goodbye Corrado
PghTom,11/06/2002
After 10 yrs and 120k miles of fun, I'm about to sell my 1990 G60. It's been an engaging car and selling it was a tough decision, but it's getting old enough that I need to replace it with something more reliable (a MINI Cooper S is one of the few worthy cars on the market). The Corrado has a classic design that still looks current. Still looks great inside and out and is very well made overall. Some items needed repeated replacement (steering rack) while others are still original (clutch, rear shocks) after 140k miles. Had more trouble in the first 2 yrs, but later attributed most of that pain to an service from an untrustworthy dealer.
A modern classic
RawDogg,03/04/2002
For a four-banger, the Corrado moves. The 'problematic' supercharger will last a lifetime if the car is cared for properly. The handling is what you'd expect from a German sports car ... solid. The design of the car still looks current. Particularly clean Corrados have passed for 2002 models. Look for the leather interior over the cheap looking cloth. Interior comfort may be lacking a bit, but if you cup holders and arm rests, buy an Aztek.
See all 9 reviews of the 1990 Volkswagen Corrado
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
158 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 1990 Volkswagen Corrado features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
