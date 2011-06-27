Bought this car used with 70K miles on it back in 97. It now has over 200K miles, has been very reliable for it's age, and a great car all around to own and drive. Very quick for a 1.8 liter engine, has superb handling and gets excellent gas mileage. Besides regular oil changes and tune ups, I've gone through 2 batteries, had to replace the fuel pump/filter twice now, and replaced the radiator, the water pump and the muffler when I put a stainless steel exhaust system on it several years ago. It looks sharp and I still get plenty of compliments on this car. No doubt this has been most reliable and the best car I've ever owned and it's looks are timeless.

