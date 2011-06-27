1993 Volkswagen Corrado Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
In mid-1992, supercharged four-cylinder engine was replaced by 2.8-liter V6. V6 model designated SLC. ABS and traction control are standard. BBS wheels dumped in favor of five-spoke VW design. Fuel capacity up four gallons, and front styling is tweaked. A/C is CFC-free. Radio turns off with ignition switch.
cnaps,04/16/2011
I have owned a black 1993 Corrado VR6 with black Recaro leather from day one from dealer and now at 20 years old and 260 000km it still puts a smile on my face.Reliability is excellent and only changed normal wear and tear parts and some sunroof and coolant problems but what car have you owned that has not needed repairs and i was happy to fix a good car. Now i don't use it as my every day car and my wife tells me to sell it but i don't want to let her go.This car was something special when built you can't get that feeling unless today you spend big money.Best VW ever built and the sound of that VR6.
CorradoStyle,06/26/2010
Awesome car that performs and handles just as good if not better then a lot of newer vehicles today. Love this car because its rare don't see to many driving around, fun to drive, sounds great and is very good looking even now. Can easily purchase a corrado for under $5000. If you have considered buying a corrado I warn that they can be expensive to maintain, but well worth it since there was under 100,000 produced world wide. Future collector car? Will enjoy this car for years to come .
Jamie C,02/27/2016
SLC 2dr Coupe
VPressed,05/24/2002
Door handles should not get stuck and broke on a German Sports Car. Radiator cooling fan failed and had to get replaced by the dealer. The wiring harness is so exposed when you open the hood, you are afraid that they will melt and catch fire. Whatever happened to the insulation. Sunroof got fixed and crapped out. Maintenance is very expensive, should have bought a BMW instead. Before buying, check there are recalls on this car.
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
178 hp @ 5800 rpm
