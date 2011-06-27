  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Corrado
  4. Used 1992 Volkswagen Corrado
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(9)
Appraise this car

1992 Volkswagen Corrado Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Volkswagen Corrado for Sale
List Price Estimate
$689 - $1,603
Used Corrado for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

No changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Volkswagen Corrado.

5(67%)
4(33%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
9 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A modern classic.
Matt,09/15/2008
I have owned two Corrados now and I can say without a doubt that of all the cars I have owned (Accord, Civic, RSX, ES300, Endeavor, Dakota, PT Cruiser), the Corrado is my favorite! The Corrado is a very unique car, which is perhaps why I like it so much. It is a very fun car to drive. I love the automatic rear spoiler (yes, the one on mine still works.) In fact, everything but the fog lights on mine still works. Both Corrados I have owned took a lot of TLC, but to me it was worth it. I wish I had the chance to buy one brand new, but I wasn't even driving then. I think it would be awesome if VW came out with a new Corrado!
untouchable!!!
icpninja420,03/02/2009
its a fabulous car!!! mine has been untouched by anything iv raced so far... iv got a 2.8 thats been modified to a 3.0 high compression pistons polished intake manifold and head bigger valves race cams exhaust power pullys and a chip tuned just to the car and i get 35 mpg!!!
Nick's Review
Deuce,12/25/2002
Only had it for two months, runs great but the fuel economy is terrible. Interior design seems cheap for a sports car. Good seats, but the dash and controls aren't too spiffy.
My Corrado
Nickgk,08/29/2003
Best car ever owned
See all 9 reviews of the 1992 Volkswagen Corrado
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
158 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
N/A
See all Used 1992 Volkswagen Corrado features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Volkswagen Corrado

Used 1992 Volkswagen Corrado Overview

The Used 1992 Volkswagen Corrado is offered in the following submodels: Corrado Hatchback. Available styles include 2dr Coupe, and SLC 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Volkswagen Corrado?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 Volkswagen Corrados are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Volkswagen Corrado for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 Volkswagen Corrado.

Can't find a used 1992 Volkswagen Corrados you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volkswagen Corrado for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $17,715.

Find a used Volkswagen for sale - 2 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $17,295.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen Corrado for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $22,953.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen for sale - 10 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $20,610.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Volkswagen Corrado?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volkswagen lease specials
Check out Volkswagen Corrado lease specials

Related Used 1992 Volkswagen Corrado info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles