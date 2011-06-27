1992 Volkswagen Corrado Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
No changes.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Matt,09/15/2008
I have owned two Corrados now and I can say without a doubt that of all the cars I have owned (Accord, Civic, RSX, ES300, Endeavor, Dakota, PT Cruiser), the Corrado is my favorite! The Corrado is a very unique car, which is perhaps why I like it so much. It is a very fun car to drive. I love the automatic rear spoiler (yes, the one on mine still works.) In fact, everything but the fog lights on mine still works. Both Corrados I have owned took a lot of TLC, but to me it was worth it. I wish I had the chance to buy one brand new, but I wasn't even driving then. I think it would be awesome if VW came out with a new Corrado!
icpninja420,03/02/2009
its a fabulous car!!! mine has been untouched by anything iv raced so far... iv got a 2.8 thats been modified to a 3.0 high compression pistons polished intake manifold and head bigger valves race cams exhaust power pullys and a chip tuned just to the car and i get 35 mpg!!!
Deuce,12/25/2002
Only had it for two months, runs great but the fuel economy is terrible. Interior design seems cheap for a sports car. Good seats, but the dash and controls aren't too spiffy.
Nickgk,08/29/2003
Best car ever owned
Features & Specs
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
158 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
N/A
Safety
