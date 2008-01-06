Used 1994 Volkswagen Corrado for Sale Near Me

No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Corrado Reviews & Specs

No matching inventory found.

There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Volkswagen Corrado searches:

There are no pages to show
  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Corrado
  4. Used 1994 Volkswagen Corrado

Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen Corrado

Read recent reviews for the Volkswagen Corrado
Overall Consumer Rating
4.98 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
  • 5
    (88%)
  • 4
    (13%)
Best two door coupe I've ever owned
rich,06/01/2008
Very fun car. I've experienced some problems with the cooling system, but those have been fixed by putting in a lower temp fan switch and a different thermostat. Performance is good. It's not as fast as some of the newer sports cars buts it's still a runner.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Volkswagen
Corrado
Full transparency. No surprises.
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to

Related Volkswagen Corrado info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings