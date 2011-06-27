  1. Home
1991 Volkswagen Corrado Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

BBS alloy wheels are added as standard equipment.

5.0
3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Fun to drive, if you can afford it...
ekroy,11/04/2002
FUN, FUN, FUN... Low selling price, don't be fooled...what you save in a car payment will be spent on repairs. The cars are aging and it shows. DO NOT BUY AN AUTOMATIC!!! Check out the supercharger...and don't think that expensive mods add to the selling price. You should be paying more for a stock Corrado if it was well maintained.
1991 Corrado
DCD,06/18/2002
True VW enthusiasts will appreciate the design and power of this supercharged G60 engine. VW's have their history rooted in 4 cylinders and this one is a classic. The car has a lot of power, handles incredibly, looks like a Euro car, and is comfortable. It may look small but with its slightly sloped rear hatch this car has enough room to fit a 30,000 BTU air conditioner(with rear seats down of course). I've owned one for 9 years and am still as enthused as the first day I purchased it.
Best VW ever built
vw_maniac,04/09/2003
People keep asking me if my car is a current year model. The Corrado is the best unknown VW. I have seen many a new car owners, in particular new to VW owners rubbernecking. I can only image them thinking that "Hey! How'd I miss that VW on the lot. I would have bought it instead of this!". Smooth ride, I think the G60 is better balanced than the VR6 later models. Easy to upgrade, timeless styling, good on gas (Still 26mpg w/ mods, when I stay off the gas), Neat features like the MFA computer, two position sunroof, speed activated spolier (just like the Porsche's), BBS wheels. I could go on, but this is the best VW I've owned.
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
158 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1991 Volkswagen Corrado Overview

The Used 1991 Volkswagen Corrado is offered in the following submodels: Corrado Hatchback. Available styles include 2dr Coupe.

