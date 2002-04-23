  1. Home
1994 Volkswagen Corrado
1994 Highlights

Adaptive dual-mode automatic transmission debuts. Meets 1997 side-impact standards. Speed-activated spoiler rises at 55 mph instead of 45 mph.

4.625 out of 5 stars, Best two door coupe I've ever owned
rich,

Very fun car. I've experienced some problems with the cooling system, but those have been fixed by putting in a lower temp fan switch and a different thermostat. Performance is good. It's not as fast as some of the newer sports cars buts it's still a runner.

4.875 out of 5 stars, love the car
bobo,

fun to drive, will probably keep and buy another car. Cooling problems normal. Maintenance is costly though.

5 out of 5 stars, CORRADO the twenty year old design!
GBK4life@verizon.net,

The corrado and its my third one! Another vr6, and g60 was fun. They stick to the road, hold in your kidneys, and make you swallow your tongue! The girls love it. No ones ever seen one... And it shifts like a stick of butter greasing a hot pan. This car puts up competition for all the newer body styles and its fast enough to park next to a v8 what else could you ask for? it's hard cruising two men and two ladies comfortably, but it fits them in a pinch. And its good on gas almost 28 mpg v6 cant beat it. Don't knock one till you drive one you don't know what your missing! Love em

4.125 out of 5 stars, My mini Porsche
deenyc78,

Great acceleration, handling and performance, stock that is. After adding sevreal performance parts as far as, suspension, exhaust, chip, supercharger, etc. it was an incredibal ride.

SLC 2dr Coupe features & specs
SLC 2dr Coupe
N/A
MPG 16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
178 hp @ 5800 rpm
Is the Volkswagen Corrado a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 1994 Corrado both on the road and at the track. The Corrado gets an EPA-estimated 19 mpg. The Corrado has 15.3 cubic feet of trunk space.

Is the Volkswagen Corrado reliable?

Is the 1994 Volkswagen Corrado a good car?

How much should I pay for a 1994 Volkswagen Corrado?

The least-expensive 1994 Volkswagen Corrado is the 1994 Volkswagen Corrado SLC 2dr Coupe.

    What are the different models of Volkswagen Corrado?

    The Used 1994 Volkswagen Corrado is offered in the following submodels: Corrado Hatchback. Available styles include SLC 2dr Coupe.

    Edmunds users rate the 1994 Corrado 4.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars.

