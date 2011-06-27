Used 1993 Volkswagen Corrado Consumer Reviews

One well built car! cnaps , 04/16/2011 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have owned a black 1993 Corrado VR6 with black Recaro leather from day one from dealer and now at 20 years old and 260 000km it still puts a smile on my face.Reliability is excellent and only changed normal wear and tear parts and some sunroof and coolant problems but what car have you owned that has not needed repairs and i was happy to fix a good car. Now i don't use it as my every day car and my wife tells me to sell it but i don't want to let her go.This car was something special when built you can't get that feeling unless today you spend big money.Best VW ever built and the sound of that VR6. Report Abuse

One of a Kind CorradoStyle , 06/26/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Awesome car that performs and handles just as good if not better then a lot of newer vehicles today. Love this car because its rare don't see to many driving around, fun to drive, sounds great and is very good looking even now. Can easily purchase a corrado for under $5000. If you have considered buying a corrado I warn that they can be expensive to maintain, but well worth it since there was under 100,000 produced world wide. Future collector car? Will enjoy this car for years to come .

Looks Cool, but Very Unreliable VPressed , 05/24/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Door handles should not get stuck and broke on a German Sports Car. Radiator cooling fan failed and had to get replaced by the dealer. The wiring harness is so exposed when you open the hood, you are afraid that they will melt and catch fire. Whatever happened to the insulation. Sunroof got fixed and crapped out. Maintenance is very expensive, should have bought a BMW instead. Before buying, check there are recalls on this car.