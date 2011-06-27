  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Corrado
  4. Used 1993 Volkswagen Corrado
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1993 Volkswagen Corrado Consumer Reviews

More about the 1993 Corrado
5(73%)4(27%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
15 reviews
Write a review
See all Corrados for sale
List Price Estimate
$771 - $1,793
Used Corrado for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

One well built car!

cnaps, 04/16/2011
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I have owned a black 1993 Corrado VR6 with black Recaro leather from day one from dealer and now at 20 years old and 260 000km it still puts a smile on my face.Reliability is excellent and only changed normal wear and tear parts and some sunroof and coolant problems but what car have you owned that has not needed repairs and i was happy to fix a good car. Now i don't use it as my every day car and my wife tells me to sell it but i don't want to let her go.This car was something special when built you can't get that feeling unless today you spend big money.Best VW ever built and the sound of that VR6.

Report Abuse

One of a Kind

CorradoStyle, 06/26/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Awesome car that performs and handles just as good if not better then a lot of newer vehicles today. Love this car because its rare don't see to many driving around, fun to drive, sounds great and is very good looking even now. Can easily purchase a corrado for under $5000. If you have considered buying a corrado I warn that they can be expensive to maintain, but well worth it since there was under 100,000 produced world wide. Future collector car? Will enjoy this car for years to come .

Report Abuse

Corrado 93

Jamie C, 02/27/2016
SLC 2dr Coupe
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Looks Cool, but Very Unreliable

VPressed, 05/24/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Door handles should not get stuck and broke on a German Sports Car. Radiator cooling fan failed and had to get replaced by the dealer. The wiring harness is so exposed when you open the hood, you are afraid that they will melt and catch fire. Whatever happened to the insulation. Sunroof got fixed and crapped out. Maintenance is very expensive, should have bought a BMW instead. Before buying, check there are recalls on this car.

Report Abuse

VR6 Corrado-not for the timid driver.

Bauhaus, 09/19/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

The VR6 SLC as shipped is a potentially dangerous ride when driven aggressively. Between the SERIOUS over- steer due to being nose-heavy and the tendancy to swap ends when breaking hard into a turn, it can be fairly unforgiving. While 178 bHp stock, a meager $1,100 worth of chips and bits can easily belt out over 220 bHp. My advice is to invest in Konis and Brembos before testing your abillity to keep this machine on all fours... Supurb fit and finish and damned good looking although plagued by spotty electrical and some unpleasant and unnerving handling problems (stock). Overall, a bargain at twice the price.

Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Corrados for sale

Related Used 1993 Volkswagen Corrado info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles