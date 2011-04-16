Used 1993 Volkswagen Corrado for Sale Near Me
Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen Corrado
Read recent reviews for the Volkswagen Corrado
Overall Consumer Rating4.715 Reviews
cnaps,04/16/2011
I have owned a black 1993 Corrado VR6 with black Recaro leather from day one from dealer and now at 20 years old and 260 000km it still puts a smile on my face.Reliability is excellent and only changed normal wear and tear parts and some sunroof and coolant problems but what car have you owned that has not needed repairs and i was happy to fix a good car. Now i don't use it as my every day car and my wife tells me to sell it but i don't want to let her go.This car was something special when built you can't get that feeling unless today you spend big money.Best VW ever built and the sound of that VR6.