Used 2011 Volkswagen CC Sedan Consumer Reviews
hard to beat
I bought my candy white over black CC Lux a week ago. It's a great car to look at and to be in. Typical VW tight build quality. Due to the many lease offerings at year's end, I looked at M-B C300 Sport Sedan, Saab 9-3, Cadillac CTS, Lincoln MKZ. Just got out of a 2011 Sonata Limited, nice car, but....I miss the German!! The Caddy is too small, especially the center console to the accelerator pedal, not enough room, plus, along with the Lincoln, cheap interior materials. The Saab is still good looking but just plain old. The Benz is nice but to get the lease deal it really is the el cheapo version. None of them hold a candle to the CC with its beautifully finished interior. Get one.
An athlete in an Armani
I'm kind of a nerd when it comes to comparing the cars I am looking at. Took my time, did the comparisons, and chose the CC. SO GLAD I DID! Absolutely love this car. Total head-turner at lights. Comfort, and sporty. Has looks that let people take you seriously yet doesn't look like I own stock in Ben-Gay. Every aspect of this car is fantastic.
Can't stop staring at it
We recently bought a used 2009 CC VR6. Our main goal was to find a sedan that had comfortable seats, good fuel economy, and excellent reliability. I also wanted to find a car that was not so common that it would be on every street corner. We got that and more! The design team for this car deserves an honor equivalent to the nobel peace prize - I can't stop staring at it. The exterior of the car has lines I've never seen before even on cars five times the price. The interior is laid out so simply it is genius. Coming from a RX330 it was an adjustment dipping down to get in but once inside the room is more than adequate even with only four seats and it is a blast to drive!
Fun - but Expensive to maintain
Had the car for 4 years, and have about 80K miles on it. Its a pleasure to drive - when everything is working correctly - and that's the issue. I've had to replace the steering column lock, have the heads cleaned, and several other lesser items - but these are things that should not crop up until the car has well over 100K miles. So.. Its expensive to maintain. I've also learned that its fragile. I put it into a snow bank at the bottom of the driveway - going about 8 miles/hour. the damages are in excess of $4K. To me that means its fragile. I've enjoyed driving it, but am about to replace it in order to obtain a more cost-effective vehicle.
Great car
I purchased a 2011 V6 4 motion 2 weeks ago after trading in my 2008 Audi TT coupe. I initially considered: BMW 328i sedan, 335i sedan, 335d sedan, Mercedes c300. Almost purchased the BMW 335, but was told by a service manager that reliability wasn't great and frankly the interior was poor considering the price. The Volkswagen is a great compromise between a sporty car and a great interior if thats what you are looking for. I chose the V-4 4 motion mostly because of the extra HP, AWD, and the alternate 6sp transmission compared to the 4cyl with DSG. My Audi had the same 200 HP/DSG, and i HATED that trans. It was great for MPG, but what a jerky ride and mechanical problems. I love the VW >Audi
