Used Kia Sedan for Sale Near Me

Nalley Brunswick Buick GMC - Brunswick / Georgia

Aurora Black2015 Kia Cadenza PremiumFWD6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic3.3L V64D SedanBeige w/Leather Seat TrimPower SunroofHeated SeatsBack Up CameraPush Button StartAuto-dimming Rear-View mirrorExterior Parking Camera RearFront Bucket SeatsFully automatic headlightsHeated door mirrorsHeated front seatsIlluminated entryNavigation SystemPanoramic Sunroof with Power ShadePower door mirrorsRain sensing wipersRear Parking SensorsRemote keyless entrySteering wheel mounted audio controlsOdometer is 3460 miles below market average! 19/28 City/Highway MPGOur first goal at Nalley; is to get you here! Once here, we will go the extra mile to ensure complete satisfaction with our services and products. You can expect every vehicle we offer to be road ready and free of issues. We offer professional service without the hassle and pressure! If you see a vehicle you are interested in; please give us a call at (866) 975-1220 or visit us online at nalleyauto.com.Reviews:* Strong V6; upscale interior; easy-to-use electronics interface; generous standard features and warranty coverage. Source: Edmunds* The 2015 Cadenza is Kia's latest upscale full-size sedan that blends luxury with high-tech without the high price tag of other premium models. Kia has packed a lot of high-line touches into this sedan while maintaining a sporty exterior, from LED positioning lights to dual integrated exhaust pipes to power folding outside mirrors. The available High-Intensity Discharge Headlights feature Dynamic Bending Light that adjusts the headlamps based on steering angle, speed, and body pitch. The Cadenza comes standard with a powerful 3.3-liter, 293-horsepower V-6 engine. It comes with the Sportmatic six-speed transmission, which gives the choice of full automatic or auto-manual mode controlled by steering wheel mounted paddle shifters. Fuel economy ranges from an EPA estimated 19 MPG city to 28 MPG highway. The roomy interior can seat five people comfortably, boasting as much rear leg room as long-wheelbase full-size sedans. Convenience and technology are at the heart of this vehicle, which features a voice operated navigation system with eight-inch display that comes standard. You may also choose from other luxury options such as a heated steering wheel and the Panoramic Sunroof adds an open air feeling to an already roomy cabin. Available high-tech safety features, such as blind spot detection, Lane Departure Warning System, and advanced cruise control will keep you and your passengers' minds at ease. Other standard features include leather seat trim, ten-way power-adjustable driver's seat, Dual-zone automatic air conditioning, and Bluetooth connectivity. For a really custom feel, consider the White Interior Package, which includes white leather upholstery, wood-grain accents and suede in the pillars and headliner. Source: The Manufacturer Summary

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Kia Cadenza Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KNALN4D77F5168644

Stock: U01829

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-16-2020