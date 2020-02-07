Used Kia Sedan for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- used
2019 Kia Rio S36,552 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$11,830$964 Below Market
Avis Car Sales Morrow - Morrow / Georgia
Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 539 miles below market average! Buy with Confidence! AVIS CERTIFIED 170 Point Inspection!, ONE OWNER VEHICLE!, Black w/Woven Cloth Seat Trim.Clear White 2019 Kia Rio S FWD 6-Speed Automatic 1.6L I4 DGI 16V**Prices do not include tax, tag & title fees. Listed price includes a documentation fee of $599.Avis Car Sales, Buying a Car Made Better because We Try Harder! Our Avis Certified vehicles come with a 12mo/12k mile limited warranty. We offer a full range of financing solutions, and Trade-ins are welcome. 28/37 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Kia Rio S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3KPA24AB1KE174367
Stock: 90585165
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 3,381 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,968
Weston Buick GMC Kia - Gresham / Oregon
CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2020 Kia Forte FE Gray One Owner, Fresh Oil Change, No Accident on Carfax, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer. 31/41 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Kia Forte FE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (31 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3KPF24AD9LE168468
Stock: KX1042A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 51,810 miles
$16,900
Nalley Brunswick Buick GMC - Brunswick / Georgia
Aurora Black2015 Kia Cadenza PremiumFWD6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic3.3L V64D SedanBeige w/Leather Seat TrimPower SunroofHeated SeatsBack Up CameraPush Button StartAuto-dimming Rear-View mirrorExterior Parking Camera RearFront Bucket SeatsFully automatic headlightsHeated door mirrorsHeated front seatsIlluminated entryNavigation SystemPanoramic Sunroof with Power ShadePower door mirrorsRain sensing wipersRear Parking SensorsRemote keyless entrySteering wheel mounted audio controlsOdometer is 3460 miles below market average! 19/28 City/Highway MPGOur first goal at Nalley; is to get you here! Once here, we will go the extra mile to ensure complete satisfaction with our services and products. You can expect every vehicle we offer to be road ready and free of issues. We offer professional service without the hassle and pressure! If you see a vehicle you are interested in; please give us a call at (866) 975-1220 or visit us online at nalleyauto.com.Reviews:* Strong V6; upscale interior; easy-to-use electronics interface; generous standard features and warranty coverage. Source: Edmunds* The 2015 Cadenza is Kia's latest upscale full-size sedan that blends luxury with high-tech without the high price tag of other premium models. Kia has packed a lot of high-line touches into this sedan while maintaining a sporty exterior, from LED positioning lights to dual integrated exhaust pipes to power folding outside mirrors. The available High-Intensity Discharge Headlights feature Dynamic Bending Light that adjusts the headlamps based on steering angle, speed, and body pitch. The Cadenza comes standard with a powerful 3.3-liter, 293-horsepower V-6 engine. It comes with the Sportmatic six-speed transmission, which gives the choice of full automatic or auto-manual mode controlled by steering wheel mounted paddle shifters. Fuel economy ranges from an EPA estimated 19 MPG city to 28 MPG highway. The roomy interior can seat five people comfortably, boasting as much rear leg room as long-wheelbase full-size sedans. Convenience and technology are at the heart of this vehicle, which features a voice operated navigation system with eight-inch display that comes standard. You may also choose from other luxury options such as a heated steering wheel and the Panoramic Sunroof adds an open air feeling to an already roomy cabin. Available high-tech safety features, such as blind spot detection, Lane Departure Warning System, and advanced cruise control will keep you and your passengers' minds at ease. Other standard features include leather seat trim, ten-way power-adjustable driver's seat, Dual-zone automatic air conditioning, and Bluetooth connectivity. For a really custom feel, consider the White Interior Package, which includes white leather upholstery, wood-grain accents and suede in the pillars and headliner. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Cadenza Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALN4D77F5168644
Stock: U01829
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- certified
2018 Kia Forte LX5,425 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,221$667 Below Market
Ron Bouchard Kia - Lancaster / Massachusetts
We understand that these times can be difficult for all especially when searching for a vehicle. We are currently offering by appointment at home test drives, as well as in dealership test drives with appointments and any walk in customers. Our showroom is OPEN to the public! We ask our customers to wear facial coverings as we require our employees to do the same. If you do not have a facial covering we can provide them for you upon arrival. During your visit we have multiple hand sanitizing stations throughout each of our departments as well as a nightly deep cleaning of all touch-points. If you have any questions or concerns please feel free to contact us so that we can clarify any of these items for you. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Deep Sea Blue 2018 Kia Forte LX FWD LX 6-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 DOHC Dual CVVT Kia Details: * 164 Point Inspection * Vehicle History * Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) ""Platinum Coverage"" from certified purchase date * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 120 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Warranty Deductible: $50
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Forte LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3KPFL4A78JE178185
Stock: K832889A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 21,082 milesDelivery Available*
$12,990
Carvana - Dallas - Dallas / Texas
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Forte LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3KPFK4A78HE143112
Stock: 2000594191
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 35,895 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,500
McGovern Buick GMC - Westborough / Massachusetts
** McGovern Certified ** Backup Camera ** Bluetooth ** Heated Leather Seats ** One Owner ** EX Model ** FWD ** Non Smoker ** Reliable ** Automatic ** Carfax Certified ** This extraordinarily clean Optima is in great shape with only 35,895 miles. The previous owner of this car was extremely meticulous, and took great care of the vehicle. Features include-- Black w/Leather Seat Trim, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Back up Camera, Brake assist, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Electronic Stability Control, Front Center Armrest, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power windows, Rear seat center armrest, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors. 24/35 City/Highway MPG To meet standards for McGovern certification all vehicles must pass a rigorous 160 Point inspection, and is completely serviced. Along with industry-leading heritage comes a 90 day/3,000 mile Powertrain Warranty. The vehicle is professionally detailed and hand waxed with two sets of keys, and a full tank of gas. Please call (603) 689-1500 for your personal appointment. Your time is important and want to help you save it. Thank you for choosing Toyota of Nashua!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Optima EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGU4L35GG113161
Stock: T561
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 10,021 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$16,766$1,348 Below Market
Hertz Car Sales San Diego - San Diego / California
At Hertz Car Sales, have your next purchase sanitized and delivered to your door with our home delivery options. Take advantage of no- haggle pricing, and our cars come with a 7 day/250 mile Buy Back Guarantee, as well as a 12mth/12K mile limited powertrain warranty. Also, we have financing options for almost every budget and can provide competitive trade-in appraisals at our location. We even have additional protection products available to protect your investment. Contact us today to find out more!Certified. Horizon Blue 2020 Kia Optima LX FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC black Cloth.Odometer is 6471 miles below market average! 24/32 City/Highway MPGCertification Program Details: Hertz Car Sales, buying a car made better! Our Hertz Certified vehicles come with a 12Mo/12K mile LTD warranty. We offer a full range of financing solutions and trade ins are welcome.At Hertz Car Sales every retail vehicle undergoes an inspection process to make sure they meet quality standards. Also, all our vehicles come with a free Auto check vehicle history report. Visit us at hertzcarsales.com/san-diego or call us at 619-320-4185.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Kia Optima LX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGT4L33LG391800
Stock: 9705393
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2020 Kia Forte FE13,022 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,494
International Kia - Orland Hills / Illinois
KIA CERTIFIED, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, NO ACCIDENT HISTORY, HANDSFREE BLUETOOTH.The International Autos Group is a family owned and operated group of dealerships serving customers in the Chicagoland area, Northwest Indiana, Milwaukee, and Sheboygan. The International Autos Group is one of the largest retailers of new and used vehicles in the Midwest. Because of this volume, customers can expect not only the finest of selections, but also a volume-based price which may simply not be available at smaller, single location dealerships. International Autos features the best of the world's import and domestic manufacturers including: Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Mini, Sprinter, Porsche, Maserati, Alfa Romeo, Volvo, Land Rover, Jaguar, Subaru, Honda, Toyota, and Kia. Each location also boasts a large selection of pre-owned vehicles in all price ranges. With an ever-changing selection, one is sure to find a vehicle that fits their list of wants and needs.Certified. Kia Certified Pre-Owned Details:* 164 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $50* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 120 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Transferable Warranty* Vehicle History* Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) Platinum Coverage from certified purchase date* Roadside Assistance
Dealer Review:
We worked with Kia Napleton of Elmhurst first because it was closer and the contrast could not have been greater. International Kia at Orland did not give us the runaround with the price of the car. Rather, they gave us straight pricing and the whole process was completed quickly and online, at our pace. This is the reason we bought from them and not Napleton. Furthermore, they did not try to push us to add extras after the fact, and they even had the car delivered to us. This dealer pretty much provided the experience everyone should have when buying a car. We worked with Kristyn and Kevin and they were great.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Kia Forte FE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (31 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3KPF24AD1LE174264
Stock: LE174264
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 4,886 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$16,998$309 Below Market
CarMax Orlando - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Orlando / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Kia Forte FE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (31 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3KPF24AD1LE200927
Stock: 19430766
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2011 Kia Rio LX143,283 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,999
M & R Auto Sales - Plainfield / New Jersey
One Wheel Bearing, Front and Rear Brakes Just Installed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADH4A34B6944732
Stock: 944732-SOM54
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,667 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$15,634
Matt Mazzei Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Lakeport / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Kia Forte LXS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3KPF24AD2KE111916
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 63,070 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,444
Weston Buick GMC Kia - Gresham / Oregon
2015 Kia Optima EX Sangria Fresh Oil Change, No Accident on Carfax, 17" Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Radio, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors. Odometer is 6484 miles below market average! 23/34 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Optima EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGN4A70FG384744
Stock: KY0078A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 93,528 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,900
Auto Boutique - Houston / Texas
This vehicle is being sold on a first come first serve basis. All in store purchase to be on AS-IS basis. Price Does not include Sales Tax, DMV Fees, Documentary fee, and Zurich Shield of $499 For this vehicle we offer all kinds of extended warranties, please check with our finance department at 713-352-0777
Dealer Review:
Anthony was my salesman. I visited the week before to test drive SUV 's. All websites continually named Auto Boutique as BELOW other dealerships and individuals. Anthony was so accommodating, kind and gracious, he is the reason I decided that whatever it was, I would but from them. The next week found the car I wantwd, Christian gave a faor trade in and Wiem workwd out the finance. GREAT place, I will recommend to everyone
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Kia Optima LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGM4A73DG197093
Stock: T06562
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,978 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,599
CarMax Houston Katy Freeway - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Katy / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Forte LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3KPFK4A74HE010394
Stock: 19287864
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 81,305 miles
$8,849$1,171 Below Market
Autotrek - Littleton / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Forte LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (26 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFX4A63G5539562
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,747 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,615$813 Below Market
Ed Napleton Honda St Peters - Saint Peters / Missouri
Titanium Silver 2017 Kia Optima LX Alloy Wheels, Aluminum Wheels, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Clean Carfax, Multi-Zone Climate Control, One Owner, Optima LX, 4D Sedan, 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic, FWD, black Cloth, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.Napleton Honda of St Peters serve the Hazelwood, Florissant, St. Louis, South County, Ballwin, St Charles, O'Fallon, Wentzville, and surrounding areas of Missouri and Illinois. We offer transportation from St. Louis International Airport and MidAmerica Airport for families traveling a little further. Napleton has been serving its customers since 1931 so whether you are one of our valued neighbors or traveling for the best service, pricing, and experience we are here for you. All vehicles purchased include one year of maintenance. Thank you for your support. If you could not find the exact vehicle you were looking for, one our locations specialist will search our other locations for you. We can also locate vehicles with just about any option to include Alloy and Aluminum Wheels, 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Brake Assist, Cd Player, Cruise Control, Disability Equipped, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Navigation System, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio Sound System, Premium Wheels, Keyless Start, Security System, Stability Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof/Moonroof, Third Row Seating, Trailer Hitch, Trailer Equipment, and much more!
Dealer Review:
Great experience doing business with Randy Lyman, easy to talk to, did everything I expected and then some !!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Optima LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGT4L33HG170818
Stock: PTD8474
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 34,138 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$15,599$1,124 Below Market
Auction Direct USA - Raleigh / North Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Kia Optima LX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGT4L38KG339562
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 61,557 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$20,995$266 Below Market
Daniels Long Chevrolet - Colorado Springs / Colorado
White Sand 2015 Kia K900 Luxury RWD 8-Speed Automatic 5.0L V8 DGI DOHC Reviews: * Impressive amount of standard and optional features; non-premium price; roomy and comfortable interior; generous warranty coverage. Source: Edmunds * Looking for premium luxury at a cost that won't break the bank? The all new 2015 Kia K900 sedan is built just for those with expensive taste and an economic mind. With soft curves and slim headlights, the K900 is a class act at just a glance. Genuine wood and leather accents encompass the cabin with rich attention to detail bound to impress. Like any luxury sedan, the K900 is centered around making your life easy and enjoyable. With auto sensing rain wipers, a keyless entry smart key, heated front and rear seats, and a trunk with power open and close you will find yourself never wanting to leave the comfort of your car. The standard features are bountiful, including panoramic tilt/sliding sunroof with power retractable sunshade, LED lighting, blind spot detection system, park assist with front and rear cameras, and even a heated steering wheel. The K900 doesn't ignore practicality. With a spacious cabin and 60/40 reclining rear seating you can bring along more than ever before, with room to spare. Of course Kia has your safety as their number one priority, equipping the K900 with dual front advanced airbags, a traction control system, and front/rear crumple zones to cushion any impact to keep all of its passengers safe. What's luxury without a little kick? The K900 is no slouch with a 5.0 liter V8 420 hp engine at 6,400 rpm and 376 lb-ft of torque. So sit back, relax and grip a little piece of paradise in your hands; the K900 will keep you sitting in the lap of luxury, without draining your wallet. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia K900 Luxury with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALW4D46F6018781
Stock: 7252A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Kia searches:
Related Kia info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2017
- Used Mazda CX-5
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2020 Toyota RAV4
- Honda Accord 2020
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2020 Camry
- 2020 Charger
Vehicle rankings by type
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Chevrolet Blazer Lease Deals
- Jeep Wrangler Lease Deals
- Ford Mustang Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Corvette Lease Deals
- Kia Telluride Lease Deals
- Mazda CX-5 Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Tahoe Lease Deals
- Toyota Rav4 Lease Deals
- Honda CR-V Lease Deals
- Ford Explorer Lease Deals
Hot new vehicles
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.