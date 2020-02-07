Used Kia Sedan for Sale Near Me

9,972 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 9,972 listings
  • 2019 Kia Rio S in White
    used

    2019 Kia Rio S

    36,552 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $11,830

    $964 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Kia Forte FE in Gray
    used

    2020 Kia Forte FE

    3,381 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,968

    Details
  • 2015 Kia Cadenza Premium in Black
    used

    2015 Kia Cadenza Premium

    51,810 miles

    $16,900

    Details
  • 2018 Kia Forte LX in Dark Blue
    certified

    2018 Kia Forte LX

    5,425 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,221

    $667 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Forte LX in Silver
    used

    2017 Kia Forte LX

    21,082 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $12,990

    Details
  • 2016 Kia Optima EX in Black
    used

    2016 Kia Optima EX

    35,895 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,500

    Details
  • 2020 Kia Optima LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2020 Kia Optima LX

    10,021 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $16,766

    $1,348 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Kia Forte FE in White
    certified

    2020 Kia Forte FE

    13,022 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,494

    Details
  • 2020 Kia Forte FE in White
    used

    2020 Kia Forte FE

    4,886 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $16,998

    $309 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Kia Rio LX in Red
    used

    2011 Kia Rio LX

    143,283 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2019 Kia Forte LXS in White
    used

    2019 Kia Forte LXS

    30,667 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $15,634

    Details
  • 2015 Kia Optima EX in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Kia Optima EX

    63,070 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,444

    Details
  • 2013 Kia Optima LX in Dark Brown
    used

    2013 Kia Optima LX

    93,528 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $6,900

    Details
  • 2017 Kia Forte LX in Black
    used

    2017 Kia Forte LX

    35,978 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,599

    Details
  • 2016 Kia Forte LX in Silver
    used

    2016 Kia Forte LX

    81,305 miles

    $8,849

    $1,171 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Optima LX in Silver
    used

    2017 Kia Optima LX

    28,747 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,615

    $813 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Kia Optima LX in Silver
    used

    2019 Kia Optima LX

    34,138 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $15,599

    $1,124 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia K900 Luxury in Gray
    used

    2015 Kia K900 Luxury

    61,557 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $20,995

    $266 Below Market
    Details

