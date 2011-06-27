Close

Check out this extremely low mileage, beautiful Rossa customized 2013 Ferrari 458 Italia! The car has $12k in custom wheels and tires! It features custom ODB Bronze Brixton Forged Wheels M52 Ultrasport Series with Pirelli P Zero (PZ4) tires! Front: 245/35 XR20 (95Y) Rear: 355/25 ZR21 (107Y) There is over $12k invested in a the custom stereo alone! The car has been upgraded with bluetooth audio and two 10 subwoofers in a beautiful custom enclosure! All alcantara and leathers used were custom ordered from Ferrari to match the original materials! Carbon fiber inserts were placed to tie in with the factory carbon design. The stitching was carefully designed to line up with the factory sticking on the sides. The entire enclosure piece was installed with no holes to the vehicle. It's secured in place by pressure from the side panels so the car is able to be reverted back to factory at anytime without any prior sign of having a stereo installed. The craftsmanship is superb! The stereo sounds amazing! The entire car is wrapped in a 3M Clear Bra from nose to tail! The roof has been customized black with a high quality wrap. $6k upgrade! The car has been fully serviced including an oil change, air filter, oil filter, cabin filter, and a brake fluid flush at 2,600 miles! It features custom upgraded floor mats to match the interior too! This car also features F1 Transmission with Paddle Shifters, Carbon Fiber Interior Trim, Carbon Fiber Rear Diffuser Fins, Dual Zone Climate Control, Windows, Power Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Bluetooth Phone Connectivity, Upgraded Leather/Alcantara two tone interior and much more! Overall this car looks and drives great! Please note this car has a rebuilt title. The damage was primarily cosmetic to the passenger side of the car. We specialize in rebuilt titles and have been repairing and selling them for 15 years and this damage was the most minor damage we have seen on a rebuilt title. We can provide before pictures upon request to showcase the previous damage. There were scrapes on the old wheels, passenger fender, passenger door and passenger quarter panel. There was no engine or transmission damage at all. The car looks and drives absolutely amazing right now! You are able to get full coverage insurance on it now and we are able to offer financing on it as well just like any other vehicle! Feel free to call with any questions. Please call with any questions. It's priced to sell ASAP so give us a call now! Get Pre-Approved now on our website http://TheInternetCarLot.com or give us a call! - Contact The Internet Car Lot at 402-991-1112 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. - View our massive inventory on our website! We offer financing with very competitive rates! Call us today to get pre-approved or apply on our website at http://www.TheInternetCarLot.com -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Title issue reported Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2013 Ferrari 458 Italia with Bluetooth .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 17 Highway)

VIN: ZFF67NFA8D0191497

Stock: 191497PS71

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 10-02-2019