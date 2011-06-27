Used 2013 Ferrari 458 Italia for Sale Near Me
- $169,000Great Deal | $23,666 below market
Certified 2013 Ferrari 458 Italia Base21,566 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ferrari Maserati of Long Island - Plainview / New York
Ferrari 458 Italia- FERRARI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - AVAILABLE EXTENDED FERRARI WARRANTY -- Rosso Corsa over Cuoio - Excellent Condition - Many Fine Options - Expertly Maintained by Authorized Ferrari Dealers - Available Extended Ferrari Warranty -Factory Options:- Carbon Fiber Driver Zone with LED Steering Wheel- Advanced Frontlight System (AFS)- Yellow Brake Calipers- 20-inch Forged Painted Wheels- Electric Seats- Daytona Style Seats- Seat Piping in Rosso- Stitching in Rosso- Leather Headliner in Cuoio- Leather Central Tunnel in Cuoio- Cruise Control- Scuderia Ferrari Shields- Radio Navigation System with Bluetooth- Rear Parking Sensors- Yellow Rev Counter- Satellite Radio- Tire Pressure Management SystemIf you are in the market for a 458 Italia, please call or email us about this Ferrari today.This Ferrari has passed a multi-point inspection performed by our factory trained technicians, and has been enrolled in the Ferrari Approved Certified Pre-Owned Program. The Certified program makes available up to two years of additional Ferrari Power Approved Warranty coverage. Please see dealer for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ferrari 458 Italia with Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF67NFAXD0195521
Stock: NC833
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $198,888Great Deal | $19,687 below market
2013 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider3,748 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
SV Motosport - San Diego / California
SV Motorsport in San Diego,California is offering this super low mileage, loaded 2013 Ferrari 458 Spider in Nero over Nero & Couio Full Leather for sale. Equipped with Suspension Lifter, Scuderia Ferrari Shields, JBL Hi-Fi Sound System, Navigation System, Carbon Fiber B Pillars, Carbon Fiber Dashboard Package, Carbon Fiber Driving Zone, Carbon Fiber Central Tunnel, 20 Forged Machined Finish Wheels, Giallo Brake Calipers, Bi-Color Interior, Leather Rear Panel, Leather Headliner, Reverse Camera, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, AFS Lighting System, Sport Exhaust, etc. SV Motorsport is your one stop shop for all European Exotic ,Sports, and Luxury cars in Southern California. Shawn Lawler has over 25 years in franchise experience with brands including Porsche, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Land-Rover, McLaren, Bugatti, Maserati, Bentley, Rolls-Royce. We are located 10 minutes from Rancho Santa Fe, 1 hour south of Newport Beach and 1hr 45 min from Beverly Hills.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider with Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF68NHA5D0196084
Stock: D0196084
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- $195,929Fair Deal | $10,789 below market
2013 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider8,057 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Porsche of Fort Myers - Fort Myers / Florida
Local Trade - Clean Carfax!This amazing 2013 Ferrari 458 Spider is in fantastic condition. Equipped:Nero (Black) ExteriorNero (Black) InteriorCarpets in Nero (Black)AFS SystemHeadliner in Nero (Black) AlcantaraYellow Brake CalipersCruise ControlSport Exhaust PipesiPod ConnectionCarbon Fiber Steering WheelScuderia Ferrari ShieldsDiamond Pattern Style SeatsFull Optional Mirror/HomeLinkRadioNav System + BluetoothFront and Rear Parking SensorsYellow Rev Counter20" Forged Diamond RimsFull Electric SeatsSatellite RadioHigh Power HiFi SystemColoured Stitching in Grigio Chiaro (Light Grey)Tyres Pressure Measurement
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider with Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF68NHA3D0190008
Stock: PP190008
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- $199,000Good Deal | $11,247 below market
Certified 2013 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider9,856 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ferrari Maserati of Long Island - Plainview / New York
Ferrari 458 Spider- FERRARI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - AVAILABLE EXTENDED FERRARI WARRANTY -- Giallo Modena over Nero - 2 Owners - Pristine Condition - Many Fine Options - Sold as New by Our Dealership - Expertly Maintained by Our Factory Trained Technicians -Factory Options:- Carbon Fiber Racing Seats- Carbon Fiber Driver Zone with LED Steering Wheel- Advanced Frontlight System (AFS)- Yellow Brake Calipers- Suspension Lifter- Colored Seatbelts in Giallo- Special Stitching in Giallo- Electric Steering Column- iPod Connection- Satellite Radio- High Power HiFi Sound System- Scuderia Ferrari Shields- Inner and Outer Electrochromic Mirrors with HomeLink- Parking Camera- Tire Pressure Management SystemIf you are in the market for a 458 Spider, please call or email us about this Ferrari today.This Ferrari has passed a multi-point inspection performed by our factory trained technicians, and has been enrolled in the Ferrari Approved Certified Pre-Owned Program. The Certified program makes available up to two years of additional Ferrari Power Approved Warranty coverage. Please see dealer for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider with Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF68NHA2D0190050
Stock: NP4150B
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- $167,845Good Deal | $9,258 below market
2013 Ferrari 458 Italia Base12,490 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mccluskey Automotive Reading - Cincinnati / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ferrari 458 Italia with Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF67NFA9D0195056
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $209,500Fair Deal | $5,081 below market
Certified 2013 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider8,281 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ferrari Maserati of Atlanta - Roswell / Georgia
2013 Ferrari 458 Spider in Nero over Beige Interior. Special Options include Alcantara Headliner, Yellow Brake Calipers, Cruise Control, Leather Central Tunnel, Daytona Style Seats, Heat Insulating Windscreen, IPOD Connection, Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel + LEDS, Scuderia Ferrari Shields, RadioNav System + Bluetooth, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, 20" Sport Forged Diamond Rims, Full Electric Seats, High Power HIFI System, Antenna SDARS, and Daytona Inserts in Alcantara. *FERRARI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED AVAILABLE EXTENDED FERRARI WARRANTY*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider with Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF68NHA7D0192392
Stock: C820
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 12-03-2019
- $199,999Fair Deal | $2,526 below market
2013 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider9,581 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Algar Ferrari - Bryn Mawr / Pennsylvania
Algar Ferrari of Philadelphia is excited to present to you this 2013 Ferrari 458 Spider shown in Nero Daytona over Cuoio and Nero leather interior. The Ferrari 458 Italia has garnered over 30 international awards in its career. It added two further plaudits to that collection at the International Engine of the Year Awards when its V8 was voted "Best Performance Engine" and "Best Engine above 4 Litres". The success being enjoyed by the 458 Italia with both critics and public alike crosses all borders. The 4.5L V8 set a bench mark for naturally aspirated production engines with an earth shattering maximum redline of 9,000 rpm's. The 562 hp engine produced 398 lb-ft. of torque with over 80% avail. from only 3,250 rpm's. The 458 Italia's theme of purity, simplicity, technology, efficiency, and lightness make it one of the greats to leave the Maranello Factory.For further details, please contact our knowledgeable sales staff 610-527-1100. With 45 years serving the needs of discerning clients who share our passion for life's finer things, Algar Ferrari has continually redefined dealer and service excellence.Do you have a car to sell? We are always looking for great cars to replenish our inventory. We both purchase and consign cars. If you're looking to sell your car or collection, we'd be happy to speak with you. Call us at (610) 527-1100 or send pictures and description to sellmycar@AlgarFerrari.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider with Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF68NHA1D0190556
Stock: 3181U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $164,999
2013 Ferrari 458 Italia Base3,800 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
The Internet Car Lot - Omaha / Nebraska
Check out this extremely low mileage, beautiful Rossa customized 2013 Ferrari 458 Italia! The car has $12k in custom wheels and tires! It features custom ODB Bronze Brixton Forged Wheels M52 Ultrasport Series with Pirelli P Zero (PZ4) tires! Front: 245/35 XR20 (95Y) Rear: 355/25 ZR21 (107Y) There is over $12k invested in a the custom stereo alone! The car has been upgraded with bluetooth audio and two 10 subwoofers in a beautiful custom enclosure! All alcantara and leathers used were custom ordered from Ferrari to match the original materials! Carbon fiber inserts were placed to tie in with the factory carbon design. The stitching was carefully designed to line up with the factory sticking on the sides. The entire enclosure piece was installed with no holes to the vehicle. It's secured in place by pressure from the side panels so the car is able to be reverted back to factory at anytime without any prior sign of having a stereo installed. The craftsmanship is superb! The stereo sounds amazing! The entire car is wrapped in a 3M Clear Bra from nose to tail! The roof has been customized black with a high quality wrap. $6k upgrade! The car has been fully serviced including an oil change, air filter, oil filter, cabin filter, and a brake fluid flush at 2,600 miles! It features custom upgraded floor mats to match the interior too! This car also features F1 Transmission with Paddle Shifters, Carbon Fiber Interior Trim, Carbon Fiber Rear Diffuser Fins, Dual Zone Climate Control, Windows, Power Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Bluetooth Phone Connectivity, Upgraded Leather/Alcantara two tone interior and much more! Overall this car looks and drives great! Please note this car has a rebuilt title. The damage was primarily cosmetic to the passenger side of the car. We specialize in rebuilt titles and have been repairing and selling them for 15 years and this damage was the most minor damage we have seen on a rebuilt title. We can provide before pictures upon request to showcase the previous damage. There were scrapes on the old wheels, passenger fender, passenger door and passenger quarter panel. There was no engine or transmission damage at all. The car looks and drives absolutely amazing right now! You are able to get full coverage insurance on it now and we are able to offer financing on it as well just like any other vehicle! Feel free to call with any questions. Please call with any questions. It's priced to sell ASAP so give us a call now! Get Pre-Approved now on our website http://TheInternetCarLot.com or give us a call! - Contact The Internet Car Lot at 402-991-1112 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. - View our massive inventory on our website! We offer financing with very competitive rates! Call us today to get pre-approved or apply on our website at http://www.TheInternetCarLot.com -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ferrari 458 Italia with Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF67NFA8D0191497
Stock: 191497PS71
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-02-2019
- $225,800
2013 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider5,276 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ferrari of Newport Beach - Newport Beach / California
Ferrari of Newport Beach is proud to present this 2013 Ferrari 458 Spider in Giallo Modena with Nero interior. Options include: Adaptive Frontlight System, Yellow Brake Calipers, Carbon Fiber Driver Zone + LED's. Carbon Fiber Lower Cabin Zone, Leather Lower Tunnel, Carbon Fiber Dashboard Inserts, Daytona Style Seat, Suspension Lifter, iPod Connection, Scuderia Ferrari Shields, Full Optional Mirror + Homelink, Radionavi System + Bluetooth, Parking Camera, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Yellow Rev. Counter, Full Electric Seats, Leather Headliner, Satellite Radio, High Power Hi-Fi System, Colored Standard Stitching and Tire Pressure Measurement System.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider with Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF68NHA6D0192125
Stock: 192125
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $199,995Fair Deal | $5,617 below market
2013 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider8,459 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Naples Motorsports - Naples / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider with Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF68NHA9D0191681
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $224,500
Certified 2013 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider9,742 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ferrari Maserati of Atlanta - Roswell / Georgia
This 2013 458 Spider in Rosso Corsa with Beige interior has 9742 miles and has always been serviced with FOA. Some factory options include yellow REV counter, Ferrari shields, 20" forged wheels, suspension lifting system, Daytona style leather seats, electric heated memory seats, colored safety belts, satellite radio, red brake calipers, in/out electro chromatic mirrors + homelink, heat insulated windshield, iPod connector, front and rear parking sensors, cruise control, Carbon fiber driving zone with LED shift lights, Carbon fiber sill cover, Carbon fiber AC vents, Carbon fiber dashboard inserts, Carbon fiber shift paddles, Carbon fiber front flaps and rear diffuser, Carbon fiber front spoiler, Carbon fiber rear grill (special order), Carbon fiber center console, Carbon fiber complete engine bay cover and Carbon Fiber B pillar trim to name a few! This Ferrari has passed a multi-point inspection performed by our Factory Trained technician and it has been enrolled in the Ferrari Certified Pre-Owned Program! The Certified Program makes available up to two years of additional Ferrari Power Approved Warranty Coverage. Please see dealer for details. *FERRARI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED AVAILABLE EXTENDED FERRARI WARRANTY*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider with Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF68NHAXD0192709
Stock: C881
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- $184,900
2013 Ferrari 458 Italia Base14,141 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Alfa Romeo of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Ferrari 458 Italia- FERRARI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - AVAILABLE EXTENDED FERRARI WARRANTY -- Nero over Nero - Excellent Condition - Many Fine Options - Expertly Maintained by Authorized Ferrari Dealers -Factory Options:- Carbon Fiber Driver Zone with LED Steering Wheel- Carbon Fiber Dashboard Inserts- Carbon Fiber Central Bridge- 20-inch Forged Dark Painted Wheels- Red Brake Calipers- Daytona Style Seats- Daytona Seat Alcantara Stripes in Nero- Cavallino Stitched to Headrests in Charcoal- Special Stitching in Charcoal- Sport Exhaust Pipes- Heat Insulating Windscreen- iPod Connection- Full Optional Mirrors with HomeLink- Radio Navigation System with Bluetooth- Yellow Rev Counter- Leather Headliner in Nero- Satellite Radio- Tire Pressure Management SystemIf you are in the market for a 458 Italia, please call or email us about this Ferrari today.This Ferrari has passed a multi-point inspection performed by our factory trained technicians, and has been enrolled in the Ferrari Approved Certified Pre-Owned Program. The Certified program makes available up to two years of additional Ferrari Power Approved Warranty coverage. Please see dealer for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ferrari 458 Italia with Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF67NFA4D0194042
Stock: FP4430
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- $189,900
2013 Ferrari 458 Italia Base16,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Thomas Classics - Akron / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ferrari 458 Italia with Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF67NFA2D0195822
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $179,900
2013 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider19,994 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Florida Performance Cars - Riviera Beach / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider with Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF68NHA6D0195560
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $147,998Fair Deal
2013 Ferrari 458 Italia Base29,431 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Carrio MotorCars - Lauderdale Lakes / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ferrari 458 Italia with Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF67NFA1D0195228
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $194,900Great Deal | $41,687 below market
Certified 2014 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider10,876 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ferrari And Maserati of Salt Lake City - Salt Lake City / Utah
This is a very well-kept 458 with only 9,897 Miles! It has had 3 owners from new and has always been maintained by our shop. Powered by a 570 HP, 4.5 Liter V8 with a 7 speed dual clutch gearbox. It has been Dealer Certified Pre-Owned and comes with full inspection documentation and Ferrari 2-year limited warranty.*Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Ferrari of Salt Lake City, 543 S. State Street, Salt Lake City, UT 84101 to claim your Ferrari 458 Spider!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider with Upgraded Headlights, Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF68NHA8E0199966
Stock: 1K2017C
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 10-24-2019
- $207,900Good Deal | $1,631 below market
2014 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider6,485 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Pepe INFINITI - White Plains / New York
This beautiful 2014 458 Spider has had only one owner and has been completely serviced. All books and tools and service records are with the car. The front fenders and nose are protected with clear bra.This car shows as new.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider with Upgraded Headlights, Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF68NHA9E0201191
Stock: 4034B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-13-2020
- $209,900Good Deal | $1,421 below market
Certified 2014 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider9,382 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ferrari Maserati of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
This 2014 Ferrari 458 Spider 2dr features a 4.5L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed F1 Dual-clutch transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Tan Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Sales Department at 702-659-6600 or marc.shephard@towbinauto.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider with Upgraded Headlights, Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF68NHA9E0201949
Stock: 201949
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 02-12-2020