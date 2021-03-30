  1. Home
  2. Tesla
  3. Tesla Model Y
  4. 2022 Tesla Model Y

2022 Tesla Model Y

Release Date: Late 2021
Estimated Price: $50,000 (estimated)
2022 Tesla Model Y
  • No changes announced for 2022
  • Part of the first Model Y generation introduced for 2020
Other years
Tesla Model Y for Sale
2022 Tesla Model Y Review
by the Edmunds Experts
03/30/2021
What is the Model Y?

The 2022 Tesla Model Y is the smaller of two SUVs in Tesla's current lineup. It looks a lot like the Model 3 sedan — Tesla's most affordable model — both inside and out. But an available (though cramped) third row and hatchback design mean the Model Y offers more space for people and cargo than its sibling. Currently, the Model Y is available in two trim levels, though Tesla's rolling updates mean that the two-tier lineup could change at any time.

The Model Y might not be the most powerful or longest-range vehicle in Tesla's lineup, but it exceeds nearly all other EVs on sale today in performance and range. Edmunds hasn't been able to match the Model Y's EPA-estimated range, but the figures we've seen are still impressive. More and more rivals are hitting the market, but the Model Y's utility, range and access to Tesla's Supercharger network make it pretty compelling.

EdmundsEdmunds says

While we don't expect any major changes to the 2022 Model Y, Tesla's small SUV still has a lot going for it in an increasingly crowded EV market.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Tesla Model Y.

Related 2022 Tesla Model Y info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model