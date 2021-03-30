What is the Model Y?

The 2022 Tesla Model Y is the smaller of two SUVs in Tesla's current lineup. It looks a lot like the Model 3 sedan — Tesla's most affordable model — both inside and out. But an available (though cramped) third row and hatchback design mean the Model Y offers more space for people and cargo than its sibling. Currently, the Model Y is available in two trim levels, though Tesla's rolling updates mean that the two-tier lineup could change at any time.

The Model Y might not be the most powerful or longest-range vehicle in Tesla's lineup, but it exceeds nearly all other EVs on sale today in performance and range. Edmunds hasn't been able to match the Model Y's EPA-estimated range, but the figures we've seen are still impressive. More and more rivals are hitting the market, but the Model Y's utility, range and access to Tesla's Supercharger network make it pretty compelling.