Used 2012 Toyota Yaris Hatchback Consumer Reviews

My 1st Toyota rjyaris , 10/13/2012 26 of 26 people found this review helpful After 12 years i have left ford and selected a Toyota Yaris. I test drove the fiesta and loved it but after researching and hearing possible problems with their new transmissions and the price of the car i decided to look at the kia soul which i really liked, but then i researched them and found it was a nightmare with customer neglect and warranty drama. So i researched the Yaris and found mostly positive information. I read and watched every review on youtube so i decided to test drive it and fell in love. Yes it's not a ford mustang but the engine in that car speeds like you cant imagine on the freeway. The ride is super soft and coming from ford thats a gift from god. so i bought it! Report Abuse

So far I like it alot! toyotafan6 , 02/12/2012 34 of 35 people found this review helpful I've only had my new 2012 Yaris 3 DR LE a couple of weeks but so far I am impressed. Has good visibility: sits a little higher than my 2001 Corolla LE - gas mileage pretty good, according to the display I'm averaging 33 mpg, all city driving...Driver's seat very comfortable. I love the design of the dashboard/controls, all easy to reach and good-sized control knobs. The two-tone dash (black and soft grey) looks expensive and instead of being perfectly smooth it has a little bit of texture to it. Mine is the Wave Line Pearl color, a light blue. Tire are pretty good quality, Goodyear Assurance. I haven't sat in the rear yet but it looks to be fairly roomy. Handling is good. Report Abuse

Yaris Repurchased Debra , 03/07/2016 L 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Love the Yaris L hatchback. Stylish exterior look with comfortable bucket seats. Traded in my 2007 base model for this 2012 L for the multiple air bags, reliability and it's great for my budget. This is my third Toyota. They haven't failed me yet. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I love my 2012 Yaris LE 2 door binki1 , 07/10/2012 12 of 13 people found this review helpful I didn't like my 2010 Honda Fit 4 door because I felt crunched in the drivers side and looked at the 2012 Yaris and knew it was for me. I had a previous 2008 Toyota Yaris ( basic) traded it in for a 2010 Honda and now realized that I should have kept my old Honda fit, but realized that I have a great 2012 Toyota Yaris, which I will keep for many years. Report Abuse