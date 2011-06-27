Estimated values
1999 GMC Sonoma SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,588
|$2,092
|$2,363
|Clean
|$1,422
|$1,874
|$2,117
|Average
|$1,090
|$1,436
|$1,623
|Rough
|$758
|$999
|$1,130
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,415
|$2,144
|$2,537
|Clean
|$1,267
|$1,920
|$2,272
|Average
|$971
|$1,472
|$1,743
|Rough
|$675
|$1,024
|$1,213
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,209
|$1,926
|$2,312
|Clean
|$1,082
|$1,725
|$2,071
|Average
|$830
|$1,323
|$1,588
|Rough
|$577
|$920
|$1,106
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,566
|$2,351
|$2,773
|Clean
|$1,403
|$2,105
|$2,483
|Average
|$1,075
|$1,614
|$1,905
|Rough
|$747
|$1,123
|$1,326
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sonoma SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,549
|$2,362
|$2,800
|Clean
|$1,387
|$2,115
|$2,508
|Average
|$1,063
|$1,622
|$1,923
|Rough
|$739
|$1,128
|$1,339
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,075
|$1,664
|$1,982
|Clean
|$962
|$1,490
|$1,775
|Average
|$738
|$1,143
|$1,362
|Rough
|$513
|$795
|$948
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sonoma SL 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,042
|$1,589
|$1,885
|Clean
|$933
|$1,423
|$1,688
|Average
|$715
|$1,091
|$1,295
|Rough
|$497
|$759
|$901
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sonoma SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,067
|$1,680
|$2,010
|Clean
|$955
|$1,505
|$1,801
|Average
|$732
|$1,154
|$1,381
|Rough
|$509
|$803
|$962
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,331
|$2,162
|$2,609
|Clean
|$1,192
|$1,936
|$2,337
|Average
|$914
|$1,485
|$1,792
|Rough
|$635
|$1,033
|$1,248
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,238
|$1,887
|$2,236
|Clean
|$1,109
|$1,690
|$2,003
|Average
|$850
|$1,295
|$1,536
|Rough
|$591
|$901
|$1,069
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,101
|$1,663
|$1,966
|Clean
|$986
|$1,489
|$1,761
|Average
|$756
|$1,142
|$1,351
|Rough
|$525
|$794
|$940
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,416
|$2,149
|$2,542
|Clean
|$1,268
|$1,924
|$2,277
|Average
|$972
|$1,475
|$1,746
|Rough
|$676
|$1,026
|$1,216
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,555
|$2,403
|$2,859
|Clean
|$1,392
|$2,152
|$2,560
|Average
|$1,067
|$1,650
|$1,964
|Rough
|$742
|$1,148
|$1,367
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sonoma SLE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,230
|$1,903
|$2,264
|Clean
|$1,102
|$1,704
|$2,028
|Average
|$844
|$1,306
|$1,556
|Rough
|$587
|$909
|$1,083
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sonoma SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,272
|$1,977
|$2,357
|Clean
|$1,139
|$1,771
|$2,111
|Average
|$873
|$1,358
|$1,619
|Rough
|$607
|$945
|$1,127
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,143
|$1,702
|$2,003
|Clean
|$1,023
|$1,524
|$1,794
|Average
|$784
|$1,169
|$1,376
|Rough
|$545
|$813
|$958
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sonoma SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,043
|$1,559
|$1,836
|Clean
|$934
|$1,396
|$1,644
|Average
|$716
|$1,070
|$1,261
|Rough
|$498
|$745
|$878
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sonoma SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,398
|$2,160
|$2,570
|Clean
|$1,252
|$1,935
|$2,301
|Average
|$960
|$1,483
|$1,765
|Rough
|$667
|$1,032
|$1,229