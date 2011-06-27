  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sonoma
  4. Used 1999 GMC Sonoma
  5. Appraisal value

1999 GMC Sonoma Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
1999 GMC Sonoma SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,588$2,092$2,363
Clean$1,422$1,874$2,117
Average$1,090$1,436$1,623
Rough$758$999$1,130
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,415$2,144$2,537
Clean$1,267$1,920$2,272
Average$971$1,472$1,743
Rough$675$1,024$1,213
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,209$1,926$2,312
Clean$1,082$1,725$2,071
Average$830$1,323$1,588
Rough$577$920$1,106
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,566$2,351$2,773
Clean$1,403$2,105$2,483
Average$1,075$1,614$1,905
Rough$747$1,123$1,326
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sonoma SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,549$2,362$2,800
Clean$1,387$2,115$2,508
Average$1,063$1,622$1,923
Rough$739$1,128$1,339
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,075$1,664$1,982
Clean$962$1,490$1,775
Average$738$1,143$1,362
Rough$513$795$948
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sonoma SL 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,042$1,589$1,885
Clean$933$1,423$1,688
Average$715$1,091$1,295
Rough$497$759$901
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sonoma SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,067$1,680$2,010
Clean$955$1,505$1,801
Average$732$1,154$1,381
Rough$509$803$962
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,331$2,162$2,609
Clean$1,192$1,936$2,337
Average$914$1,485$1,792
Rough$635$1,033$1,248
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,238$1,887$2,236
Clean$1,109$1,690$2,003
Average$850$1,295$1,536
Rough$591$901$1,069
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,101$1,663$1,966
Clean$986$1,489$1,761
Average$756$1,142$1,351
Rough$525$794$940
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,416$2,149$2,542
Clean$1,268$1,924$2,277
Average$972$1,475$1,746
Rough$676$1,026$1,216
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,555$2,403$2,859
Clean$1,392$2,152$2,560
Average$1,067$1,650$1,964
Rough$742$1,148$1,367
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sonoma SLE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,230$1,903$2,264
Clean$1,102$1,704$2,028
Average$844$1,306$1,556
Rough$587$909$1,083
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sonoma SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,272$1,977$2,357
Clean$1,139$1,771$2,111
Average$873$1,358$1,619
Rough$607$945$1,127
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,143$1,702$2,003
Clean$1,023$1,524$1,794
Average$784$1,169$1,376
Rough$545$813$958
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sonoma SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,043$1,559$1,836
Clean$934$1,396$1,644
Average$716$1,070$1,261
Rough$498$745$878
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sonoma SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,398$2,160$2,570
Clean$1,252$1,935$2,301
Average$960$1,483$1,765
Rough$667$1,032$1,229
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1999 GMC Sonoma on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1999 GMC Sonoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,023 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,524 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sonoma is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1999 GMC Sonoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,023 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,524 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1999 GMC Sonoma, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1999 GMC Sonoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,023 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,524 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1999 GMC Sonoma. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1999 GMC Sonoma and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1999 GMC Sonoma ranges from $545 to $2,003, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1999 GMC Sonoma is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.