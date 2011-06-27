Estimated values
1998 GMC Sonoma SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$935
|$1,525
|$1,843
|Clean
|$836
|$1,364
|$1,648
|Average
|$638
|$1,042
|$1,260
|Rough
|$440
|$720
|$872
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,051
|$1,656
|$1,981
|Clean
|$939
|$1,481
|$1,772
|Average
|$717
|$1,131
|$1,355
|Rough
|$495
|$781
|$937
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sonoma SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,406
|$1,847
|$2,083
|Clean
|$1,257
|$1,652
|$1,864
|Average
|$959
|$1,262
|$1,425
|Rough
|$662
|$871
|$986
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sonoma SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$894
|$1,406
|$1,681
|Clean
|$799
|$1,257
|$1,504
|Average
|$610
|$960
|$1,150
|Rough
|$421
|$663
|$795
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$933
|$1,508
|$1,816
|Clean
|$835
|$1,349
|$1,625
|Average
|$637
|$1,030
|$1,242
|Rough
|$439
|$712
|$859
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sonoma SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,366
|$2,131
|$2,542
|Clean
|$1,221
|$1,906
|$2,274
|Average
|$932
|$1,456
|$1,739
|Rough
|$643
|$1,006
|$1,203
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sonoma SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,240
|$1,965
|$2,355
|Clean
|$1,108
|$1,758
|$2,107
|Average
|$846
|$1,342
|$1,610
|Rough
|$584
|$927
|$1,114
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,248
|$1,951
|$2,330
|Clean
|$1,116
|$1,745
|$2,084
|Average
|$851
|$1,333
|$1,593
|Rough
|$587
|$921
|$1,102
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,152
|$1,879
|$2,270
|Clean
|$1,030
|$1,680
|$2,031
|Average
|$786
|$1,283
|$1,552
|Rough
|$542
|$886
|$1,074
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sonoma SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,129
|$1,803
|$2,164
|Clean
|$1,010
|$1,612
|$1,936
|Average
|$771
|$1,231
|$1,480
|Rough
|$532
|$851
|$1,024
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,242
|$1,952
|$2,332
|Clean
|$1,110
|$1,745
|$2,086
|Average
|$848
|$1,333
|$1,595
|Rough
|$585
|$921
|$1,103
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$996
|$1,469
|$1,723
|Clean
|$891
|$1,314
|$1,542
|Average
|$680
|$1,004
|$1,179
|Rough
|$469
|$693
|$815
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,369
|$2,135
|$2,546
|Clean
|$1,224
|$1,909
|$2,277
|Average
|$935
|$1,458
|$1,741
|Rough
|$645
|$1,007
|$1,204
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,339
|$2,091
|$2,495
|Clean
|$1,197
|$1,870
|$2,232
|Average
|$914
|$1,429
|$1,706
|Rough
|$630
|$987
|$1,180
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,072
|$1,709
|$2,052
|Clean
|$959
|$1,529
|$1,835
|Average
|$732
|$1,168
|$1,403
|Rough
|$505
|$806
|$971
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sonoma SL 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$891
|$1,364
|$1,617
|Clean
|$797
|$1,220
|$1,446
|Average
|$608
|$931
|$1,105
|Rough
|$420
|$643
|$765
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sonoma SLE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,076
|$1,727
|$2,078
|Clean
|$962
|$1,545
|$1,859
|Average
|$734
|$1,180
|$1,421
|Rough
|$506
|$815
|$983
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$939
|$1,500
|$1,802
|Clean
|$840
|$1,342
|$1,612
|Average
|$641
|$1,025
|$1,232
|Rough
|$442
|$708
|$852