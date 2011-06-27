  1. Home
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sonoma SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$935$1,525$1,843
Clean$836$1,364$1,648
Average$638$1,042$1,260
Rough$440$720$872
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,051$1,656$1,981
Clean$939$1,481$1,772
Average$717$1,131$1,355
Rough$495$781$937
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sonoma SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,406$1,847$2,083
Clean$1,257$1,652$1,864
Average$959$1,262$1,425
Rough$662$871$986
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sonoma SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$894$1,406$1,681
Clean$799$1,257$1,504
Average$610$960$1,150
Rough$421$663$795
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$933$1,508$1,816
Clean$835$1,349$1,625
Average$637$1,030$1,242
Rough$439$712$859
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sonoma SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,366$2,131$2,542
Clean$1,221$1,906$2,274
Average$932$1,456$1,739
Rough$643$1,006$1,203
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sonoma SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,240$1,965$2,355
Clean$1,108$1,758$2,107
Average$846$1,342$1,610
Rough$584$927$1,114
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,248$1,951$2,330
Clean$1,116$1,745$2,084
Average$851$1,333$1,593
Rough$587$921$1,102
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,152$1,879$2,270
Clean$1,030$1,680$2,031
Average$786$1,283$1,552
Rough$542$886$1,074
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sonoma SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,129$1,803$2,164
Clean$1,010$1,612$1,936
Average$771$1,231$1,480
Rough$532$851$1,024
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,242$1,952$2,332
Clean$1,110$1,745$2,086
Average$848$1,333$1,595
Rough$585$921$1,103
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$996$1,469$1,723
Clean$891$1,314$1,542
Average$680$1,004$1,179
Rough$469$693$815
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,369$2,135$2,546
Clean$1,224$1,909$2,277
Average$935$1,458$1,741
Rough$645$1,007$1,204
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,339$2,091$2,495
Clean$1,197$1,870$2,232
Average$914$1,429$1,706
Rough$630$987$1,180
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,072$1,709$2,052
Clean$959$1,529$1,835
Average$732$1,168$1,403
Rough$505$806$971
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sonoma SL 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$891$1,364$1,617
Clean$797$1,220$1,446
Average$608$931$1,105
Rough$420$643$765
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sonoma SLE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,076$1,727$2,078
Clean$962$1,545$1,859
Average$734$1,180$1,421
Rough$506$815$983
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$939$1,500$1,802
Clean$840$1,342$1,612
Average$641$1,025$1,232
Rough$442$708$852
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1998 GMC Sonoma on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1998 GMC Sonoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $959 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,529 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sonoma is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1998 GMC Sonoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $959 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,529 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1998 GMC Sonoma, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1998 GMC Sonoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $959 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,529 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1998 GMC Sonoma. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1998 GMC Sonoma and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1998 GMC Sonoma ranges from $505 to $2,052, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1998 GMC Sonoma is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.