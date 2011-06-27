Estimated values
2008 GMC Yukon Hybrid 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,651
|$8,152
|$9,505
|Clean
|$5,249
|$7,576
|$8,832
|Average
|$4,445
|$6,423
|$7,488
|Rough
|$3,641
|$5,270
|$6,144
Estimated values
2008 GMC Yukon Hybrid 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,799
|$8,392
|$9,258
|Clean
|$6,315
|$7,799
|$8,604
|Average
|$5,348
|$6,612
|$7,294
|Rough
|$4,381
|$5,425
|$5,985