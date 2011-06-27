Estimated values
1996 Honda Civic del Sol VTEC 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$896
|$1,509
|$1,840
|Clean
|$791
|$1,336
|$1,630
|Average
|$582
|$990
|$1,211
|Rough
|$372
|$645
|$791
Estimated values
1996 Honda Civic del Sol S 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$756
|$1,312
|$1,613
|Clean
|$668
|$1,162
|$1,429
|Average
|$491
|$861
|$1,061
|Rough
|$314
|$561
|$693
Estimated values
1996 Honda Civic del Sol Si 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$829
|$1,385
|$1,686
|Clean
|$732
|$1,226
|$1,493
|Average
|$539
|$909
|$1,109
|Rough
|$345
|$592
|$725