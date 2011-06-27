Estimated values
1993 GMC Yukon Sport GT 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$827
|$1,886
|$2,457
|Clean
|$739
|$1,687
|$2,198
|Average
|$565
|$1,288
|$1,678
|Rough
|$390
|$889
|$1,159
Estimated values
1993 GMC Yukon SLE 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$816
|$1,811
|$2,346
|Clean
|$729
|$1,619
|$2,098
|Average
|$557
|$1,237
|$1,602
|Rough
|$385
|$854
|$1,106
Estimated values
1993 GMC Yukon 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,001
|$1,870
|$2,339
|Clean
|$895
|$1,672
|$2,092
|Average
|$684
|$1,277
|$1,597
|Rough
|$472
|$882
|$1,103