Estimated values
2020 Honda Clarity Touring Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,297
|$31,591
|$33,259
|Clean
|$29,889
|$31,172
|$32,798
|Average
|$29,073
|$30,334
|$31,876
|Rough
|$28,258
|$29,497
|$30,954
Estimated values
2020 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,630
|$28,957
|$30,660
|Clean
|$27,258
|$28,573
|$30,235
|Average
|$26,514
|$27,805
|$29,385
|Rough
|$25,770
|$27,037
|$28,535
Estimated values
2020 Honda Clarity Fuel Cell 4dr Sedan (electric (fuel cell) DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A