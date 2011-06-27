  1. Home
2022 Toyota Venza Limited Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Venza
Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,380
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG39 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG39 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)40/37 mpg
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)580.0/536.5 mi.
Engine
dual fuel injectionyes
Base engine size2.5 l
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower219 hp @ 5,700 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity1,007 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Activity Package +$613
Carpet Mat Package +$269
Advanced Technology Package +$725
Quick Charge Cable Package +$70
Preferred Accessory Package w/All-Weather Floor Liners +$294
Preferred Accessory Package w/Carpet Floor Mats +$294
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
9 total speakersyes
JBL premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
automatic parking assistyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
digital inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Venza Owner Portfolio +$11
All-Weather Floor Liner Package +$269
Console Safe +$250
Universal Tablet Holder +$99
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way power passenger seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.6 in.
Front hip room54.4 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Front shoulder room57.4 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room45.2 in.
Rear leg room37.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Door Edge Guards +$140
Alloy Wheel Locks +$65
Activity Mount +$313
Paint Protection Film +$395
Star Gaze Panoramic Fixed Roof +$1,400
Special Color +$425
Roof Rack Cross Bars +$300
Dimensions
Angle of approach18.4 degrees
Angle of departure21.9 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place28.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,913 lbs.
EPA interior volume127.1 cu.ft.
Gross weight4,920 lbs.
Ground clearance7.7 in.
Height65.9 in.
Length186.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity55.1 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,007 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors73.0 in.
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Wheel base105.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Titanium Glow
  • Blueprint
  • Ruby Flare Pearl
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Coastal Gray Metallic
  • Celestial Black
Interior Colors
  • Boulder, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
  • Black and Java, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
19 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P225/55R19 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25,000 mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
