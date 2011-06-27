  1. Home
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,157$12,994$14,574
Clean$9,411$12,033$13,479
Average$7,920$10,110$11,289
Rough$6,429$8,187$9,100
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,326$15,618$17,454
Clean$11,421$14,463$16,143
Average$9,611$12,152$13,520
Rough$7,802$9,841$10,898
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,278$19,590$21,993
Clean$14,156$18,141$20,341
Average$11,913$15,242$17,036
Rough$9,670$12,344$13,732
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr CrewMax SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,644$17,138$19,088
Clean$12,642$15,870$17,654
Average$10,639$13,334$14,786
Rough$8,636$10,798$11,918
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,619$13,899$15,722
Clean$9,839$12,870$14,541
Average$8,280$10,814$12,179
Rough$6,721$8,757$9,816
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,079$15,777$17,833
Clean$11,192$14,609$16,493
Average$9,419$12,275$13,814
Rough$7,645$9,941$11,134
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,482$13,609$15,350
Clean$9,712$12,602$14,197
Average$8,173$10,588$11,890
Rough$6,634$8,575$9,584
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,065$16,966$19,137
Clean$12,106$15,711$17,700
Average$10,187$13,200$14,824
Rough$8,269$10,690$11,949
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,200$10,958$12,489
Clean$7,598$10,147$11,551
Average$6,394$8,526$9,675
Rough$5,190$6,904$7,798
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,126$10,835$12,339
Clean$7,530$10,033$11,412
Average$6,337$8,430$9,558
Rough$5,143$6,827$7,704
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,803$9,054$9,762
Clean$7,230$8,384$9,029
Average$6,085$7,044$7,562
Rough$4,939$5,705$6,095
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr CrewMax SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,118$13,393$15,212
Clean$9,375$12,402$14,069
Average$7,890$10,420$11,783
Rough$6,404$8,439$9,498
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 4dr Double Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,509$11,372$12,963
Clean$7,884$10,531$11,989
Average$6,635$8,848$10,041
Rough$5,385$7,166$8,094
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,226$11,930$13,435
Clean$8,549$11,047$12,426
Average$7,194$9,282$10,407
Rough$5,840$7,517$8,388
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 4dr Double Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,289$12,303$13,978
Clean$8,607$11,393$12,927
Average$7,243$9,572$10,827
Rough$5,879$7,752$8,727
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,854$19,537$22,141
Clean$13,764$18,092$20,477
Average$11,583$15,201$17,150
Rough$9,402$12,310$13,824
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,199$13,436$15,235
Clean$9,450$12,442$14,091
Average$7,953$10,454$11,801
Rough$6,455$8,466$9,512
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,507$10,479$12,126
Clean$6,956$9,704$11,215
Average$5,853$8,153$9,393
Rough$4,751$6,603$7,571
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 4dr CrewMax SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,812$12,932$14,668
Clean$9,091$11,976$13,566
Average$7,651$10,062$11,362
Rough$6,210$8,149$9,158
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,327$12,212$13,817
Clean$8,642$11,309$12,779
Average$7,273$9,502$10,703
Rough$5,903$7,695$8,627
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,813$8,628$9,640
Clean$6,313$7,990$8,916
Average$5,313$6,713$7,467
Rough$4,312$5,436$6,019
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,330$14,973$16,996
Clean$10,499$13,865$15,719
Average$8,835$11,650$13,165
Rough$7,171$9,434$10,612
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,234$13,433$15,213
Clean$9,483$12,440$14,070
Average$7,980$10,452$11,784
Rough$6,478$8,464$9,498
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,765$14,108$15,969
Clean$9,974$13,065$14,769
Average$8,394$10,977$12,370
Rough$6,813$8,890$9,970
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,651$13,706$15,408
Clean$9,869$12,692$14,250
Average$8,305$10,664$11,935
Rough$6,741$8,636$9,620
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,866$15,433$17,417
Clean$10,995$14,291$16,109
Average$9,252$12,008$13,492
Rough$7,510$9,724$10,875
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,805$11,844$13,530
Clean$8,159$10,968$12,514
Average$6,866$9,215$10,481
Rough$5,573$7,463$8,448
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,678$11,397$12,909
Clean$8,041$10,554$11,939
Average$6,766$8,868$9,999
Rough$5,492$7,181$8,060
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,384$10,236$11,816
Clean$6,842$9,478$10,929
Average$5,758$7,964$9,153
Rough$4,674$6,449$7,378
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,103$12,075$13,725
Clean$8,434$11,181$12,694
Average$7,098$9,395$10,631
Rough$5,761$7,608$8,569
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 2dr Regular Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,712$10,410$11,365
Clean$8,072$9,640$10,511
Average$6,793$8,100$8,804
Rough$5,514$6,559$7,096
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,643$12,739$14,460
Clean$8,935$11,796$13,373
Average$7,519$9,911$11,201
Rough$6,103$8,026$9,028
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,679$13,985$15,822
Clean$9,895$12,950$14,633
Average$8,327$10,881$12,256
Rough$6,759$8,812$9,879
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,151$17,085$19,274
Clean$12,185$15,821$17,826
Average$10,254$13,293$14,930
Rough$8,323$10,765$12,034
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 4dr Double Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,368$11,342$12,991
Clean$7,753$10,503$12,015
Average$6,525$8,825$10,063
Rough$5,296$7,146$8,111
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,821$14,585$16,673
Clean$10,027$13,506$15,420
Average$8,438$11,348$12,915
Rough$6,849$9,190$10,410
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,577$12,658$14,370
Clean$8,874$11,721$13,290
Average$7,467$9,848$11,131
Rough$6,061$7,976$8,972
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,872$15,465$17,463
Clean$11,000$14,321$16,151
Average$9,257$12,033$13,527
Rough$7,514$9,744$10,903
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,335$12,359$14,040
Clean$8,650$11,445$12,986
Average$7,279$9,616$10,876
Rough$5,909$7,788$8,766
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 4dr Double Cab LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,874$11,792$13,413
Clean$8,222$10,920$12,405
Average$6,919$9,175$10,390
Rough$5,616$7,430$8,375
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,133$10,201$11,356
Clean$7,536$9,447$10,503
Average$6,341$7,937$8,797
Rough$5,147$6,428$7,091
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,910$11,898$13,556
Clean$8,256$11,018$12,537
Average$6,948$9,257$10,501
Rough$5,640$7,497$8,464
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Double Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,992$15,016$16,704
Clean$11,112$13,905$15,449
Average$9,351$11,683$12,939
Rough$7,590$9,461$10,429
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,041$12,262$13,507
Clean$9,304$11,355$12,492
Average$7,829$9,541$10,462
Rough$6,355$7,726$8,433
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2008 Toyota Tundra on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Toyota Tundra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,842 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,478 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Tundra is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Toyota Tundra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,842 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,478 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2008 Toyota Tundra, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2008 Toyota Tundra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,842 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,478 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2008 Toyota Tundra. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2008 Toyota Tundra and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2008 Toyota Tundra ranges from $4,674 to $11,816, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2008 Toyota Tundra is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.