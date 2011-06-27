Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,157
|$12,994
|$14,574
|Clean
|$9,411
|$12,033
|$13,479
|Average
|$7,920
|$10,110
|$11,289
|Rough
|$6,429
|$8,187
|$9,100
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,326
|$15,618
|$17,454
|Clean
|$11,421
|$14,463
|$16,143
|Average
|$9,611
|$12,152
|$13,520
|Rough
|$7,802
|$9,841
|$10,898
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,278
|$19,590
|$21,993
|Clean
|$14,156
|$18,141
|$20,341
|Average
|$11,913
|$15,242
|$17,036
|Rough
|$9,670
|$12,344
|$13,732
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr CrewMax SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,644
|$17,138
|$19,088
|Clean
|$12,642
|$15,870
|$17,654
|Average
|$10,639
|$13,334
|$14,786
|Rough
|$8,636
|$10,798
|$11,918
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,619
|$13,899
|$15,722
|Clean
|$9,839
|$12,870
|$14,541
|Average
|$8,280
|$10,814
|$12,179
|Rough
|$6,721
|$8,757
|$9,816
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,079
|$15,777
|$17,833
|Clean
|$11,192
|$14,609
|$16,493
|Average
|$9,419
|$12,275
|$13,814
|Rough
|$7,645
|$9,941
|$11,134
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,482
|$13,609
|$15,350
|Clean
|$9,712
|$12,602
|$14,197
|Average
|$8,173
|$10,588
|$11,890
|Rough
|$6,634
|$8,575
|$9,584
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,065
|$16,966
|$19,137
|Clean
|$12,106
|$15,711
|$17,700
|Average
|$10,187
|$13,200
|$14,824
|Rough
|$8,269
|$10,690
|$11,949
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,200
|$10,958
|$12,489
|Clean
|$7,598
|$10,147
|$11,551
|Average
|$6,394
|$8,526
|$9,675
|Rough
|$5,190
|$6,904
|$7,798
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,126
|$10,835
|$12,339
|Clean
|$7,530
|$10,033
|$11,412
|Average
|$6,337
|$8,430
|$9,558
|Rough
|$5,143
|$6,827
|$7,704
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,803
|$9,054
|$9,762
|Clean
|$7,230
|$8,384
|$9,029
|Average
|$6,085
|$7,044
|$7,562
|Rough
|$4,939
|$5,705
|$6,095
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr CrewMax SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,118
|$13,393
|$15,212
|Clean
|$9,375
|$12,402
|$14,069
|Average
|$7,890
|$10,420
|$11,783
|Rough
|$6,404
|$8,439
|$9,498
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 4dr Double Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,509
|$11,372
|$12,963
|Clean
|$7,884
|$10,531
|$11,989
|Average
|$6,635
|$8,848
|$10,041
|Rough
|$5,385
|$7,166
|$8,094
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,226
|$11,930
|$13,435
|Clean
|$8,549
|$11,047
|$12,426
|Average
|$7,194
|$9,282
|$10,407
|Rough
|$5,840
|$7,517
|$8,388
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 4dr Double Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,289
|$12,303
|$13,978
|Clean
|$8,607
|$11,393
|$12,927
|Average
|$7,243
|$9,572
|$10,827
|Rough
|$5,879
|$7,752
|$8,727
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,854
|$19,537
|$22,141
|Clean
|$13,764
|$18,092
|$20,477
|Average
|$11,583
|$15,201
|$17,150
|Rough
|$9,402
|$12,310
|$13,824
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,199
|$13,436
|$15,235
|Clean
|$9,450
|$12,442
|$14,091
|Average
|$7,953
|$10,454
|$11,801
|Rough
|$6,455
|$8,466
|$9,512
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,507
|$10,479
|$12,126
|Clean
|$6,956
|$9,704
|$11,215
|Average
|$5,853
|$8,153
|$9,393
|Rough
|$4,751
|$6,603
|$7,571
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 4dr CrewMax SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,812
|$12,932
|$14,668
|Clean
|$9,091
|$11,976
|$13,566
|Average
|$7,651
|$10,062
|$11,362
|Rough
|$6,210
|$8,149
|$9,158
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,327
|$12,212
|$13,817
|Clean
|$8,642
|$11,309
|$12,779
|Average
|$7,273
|$9,502
|$10,703
|Rough
|$5,903
|$7,695
|$8,627
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,813
|$8,628
|$9,640
|Clean
|$6,313
|$7,990
|$8,916
|Average
|$5,313
|$6,713
|$7,467
|Rough
|$4,312
|$5,436
|$6,019
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,330
|$14,973
|$16,996
|Clean
|$10,499
|$13,865
|$15,719
|Average
|$8,835
|$11,650
|$13,165
|Rough
|$7,171
|$9,434
|$10,612
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,234
|$13,433
|$15,213
|Clean
|$9,483
|$12,440
|$14,070
|Average
|$7,980
|$10,452
|$11,784
|Rough
|$6,478
|$8,464
|$9,498
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,765
|$14,108
|$15,969
|Clean
|$9,974
|$13,065
|$14,769
|Average
|$8,394
|$10,977
|$12,370
|Rough
|$6,813
|$8,890
|$9,970
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,651
|$13,706
|$15,408
|Clean
|$9,869
|$12,692
|$14,250
|Average
|$8,305
|$10,664
|$11,935
|Rough
|$6,741
|$8,636
|$9,620
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,866
|$15,433
|$17,417
|Clean
|$10,995
|$14,291
|$16,109
|Average
|$9,252
|$12,008
|$13,492
|Rough
|$7,510
|$9,724
|$10,875
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,805
|$11,844
|$13,530
|Clean
|$8,159
|$10,968
|$12,514
|Average
|$6,866
|$9,215
|$10,481
|Rough
|$5,573
|$7,463
|$8,448
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,678
|$11,397
|$12,909
|Clean
|$8,041
|$10,554
|$11,939
|Average
|$6,766
|$8,868
|$9,999
|Rough
|$5,492
|$7,181
|$8,060
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,384
|$10,236
|$11,816
|Clean
|$6,842
|$9,478
|$10,929
|Average
|$5,758
|$7,964
|$9,153
|Rough
|$4,674
|$6,449
|$7,378
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,103
|$12,075
|$13,725
|Clean
|$8,434
|$11,181
|$12,694
|Average
|$7,098
|$9,395
|$10,631
|Rough
|$5,761
|$7,608
|$8,569
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 2dr Regular Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,712
|$10,410
|$11,365
|Clean
|$8,072
|$9,640
|$10,511
|Average
|$6,793
|$8,100
|$8,804
|Rough
|$5,514
|$6,559
|$7,096
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,643
|$12,739
|$14,460
|Clean
|$8,935
|$11,796
|$13,373
|Average
|$7,519
|$9,911
|$11,201
|Rough
|$6,103
|$8,026
|$9,028
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,679
|$13,985
|$15,822
|Clean
|$9,895
|$12,950
|$14,633
|Average
|$8,327
|$10,881
|$12,256
|Rough
|$6,759
|$8,812
|$9,879
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,151
|$17,085
|$19,274
|Clean
|$12,185
|$15,821
|$17,826
|Average
|$10,254
|$13,293
|$14,930
|Rough
|$8,323
|$10,765
|$12,034
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 4dr Double Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,368
|$11,342
|$12,991
|Clean
|$7,753
|$10,503
|$12,015
|Average
|$6,525
|$8,825
|$10,063
|Rough
|$5,296
|$7,146
|$8,111
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,821
|$14,585
|$16,673
|Clean
|$10,027
|$13,506
|$15,420
|Average
|$8,438
|$11,348
|$12,915
|Rough
|$6,849
|$9,190
|$10,410
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,577
|$12,658
|$14,370
|Clean
|$8,874
|$11,721
|$13,290
|Average
|$7,467
|$9,848
|$11,131
|Rough
|$6,061
|$7,976
|$8,972
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,872
|$15,465
|$17,463
|Clean
|$11,000
|$14,321
|$16,151
|Average
|$9,257
|$12,033
|$13,527
|Rough
|$7,514
|$9,744
|$10,903
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,335
|$12,359
|$14,040
|Clean
|$8,650
|$11,445
|$12,986
|Average
|$7,279
|$9,616
|$10,876
|Rough
|$5,909
|$7,788
|$8,766
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 4dr Double Cab LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,874
|$11,792
|$13,413
|Clean
|$8,222
|$10,920
|$12,405
|Average
|$6,919
|$9,175
|$10,390
|Rough
|$5,616
|$7,430
|$8,375
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,133
|$10,201
|$11,356
|Clean
|$7,536
|$9,447
|$10,503
|Average
|$6,341
|$7,937
|$8,797
|Rough
|$5,147
|$6,428
|$7,091
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,910
|$11,898
|$13,556
|Clean
|$8,256
|$11,018
|$12,537
|Average
|$6,948
|$9,257
|$10,501
|Rough
|$5,640
|$7,497
|$8,464
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Double Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,992
|$15,016
|$16,704
|Clean
|$11,112
|$13,905
|$15,449
|Average
|$9,351
|$11,683
|$12,939
|Rough
|$7,590
|$9,461
|$10,429
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,041
|$12,262
|$13,507
|Clean
|$9,304
|$11,355
|$12,492
|Average
|$7,829
|$9,541
|$10,462
|Rough
|$6,355
|$7,726
|$8,433