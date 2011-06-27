Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 1.8T Classic 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,349
|$16,661
|$19,098
|Clean
|$14,003
|$16,248
|$18,605
|Average
|$13,311
|$15,421
|$17,618
|Rough
|$12,619
|$14,595
|$16,632
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 1.8T S 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,460
|$16,844
|$19,357
|Clean
|$14,112
|$16,426
|$18,857
|Average
|$13,414
|$15,591
|$17,857
|Rough
|$12,717
|$14,755
|$16,857
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible #PinkBeetle 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,602
|$15,131
|$16,748
|Clean
|$13,274
|$14,756
|$16,316
|Average
|$12,618
|$14,005
|$15,451
|Rough
|$11,962
|$13,255
|$14,586
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 1.8T Dune 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,556
|$19,018
|$21,618
|Clean
|$16,156
|$18,547
|$21,059
|Average
|$15,358
|$17,604
|$19,942
|Rough
|$14,560
|$16,660
|$18,826
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 1.8T SE 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,953
|$17,418
|$20,016
|Clean
|$14,592
|$16,986
|$19,499
|Average
|$13,871
|$16,122
|$18,465
|Rough
|$13,150
|$15,258
|$17,431
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 1.8T SEL 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,010
|$19,509
|$22,146
|Clean
|$16,600
|$19,025
|$21,574
|Average
|$15,780
|$18,058
|$20,430
|Rough
|$14,960
|$17,090
|$19,286