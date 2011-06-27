  1. Home
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 1.8T Classic 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,349$16,661$19,098
Clean$14,003$16,248$18,605
Average$13,311$15,421$17,618
Rough$12,619$14,595$16,632
2017 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 1.8T S 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Outstanding$14,460$16,844$19,357
Clean$14,112$16,426$18,857
Average$13,414$15,591$17,857
Rough$12,717$14,755$16,857
2017 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible #PinkBeetle 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Outstanding$13,602$15,131$16,748
Clean$13,274$14,756$16,316
Average$12,618$14,005$15,451
Rough$11,962$13,255$14,586
2017 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 1.8T Dune 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Outstanding$16,556$19,018$21,618
Clean$16,156$18,547$21,059
Average$15,358$17,604$19,942
Rough$14,560$16,660$18,826
2017 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 1.8T SE 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Outstanding$14,953$17,418$20,016
Clean$14,592$16,986$19,499
Average$13,871$16,122$18,465
Rough$13,150$15,258$17,431
2017 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 1.8T SEL 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Outstanding$17,010$19,509$22,146
Clean$16,600$19,025$21,574
Average$15,780$18,058$20,430
Rough$14,960$17,090$19,286
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $14,112 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,426 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible and see how it feels. Learn more
To understand if the 2017 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.