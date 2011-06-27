Estimated values
1997 Toyota RAV4 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$938
|$1,511
|$1,796
|Clean
|$836
|$1,346
|$1,606
|Average
|$631
|$1,018
|$1,226
|Rough
|$426
|$689
|$845
Estimated values
1997 Toyota RAV4 2dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,484
|$1,885
|$2,076
|Clean
|$1,322
|$1,680
|$1,856
|Average
|$998
|$1,270
|$1,416
|Rough
|$675
|$859
|$977
Estimated values
1997 Toyota RAV4 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$953
|$1,509
|$1,786
|Clean
|$849
|$1,344
|$1,597
|Average
|$641
|$1,016
|$1,219
|Rough
|$433
|$688
|$841
Estimated values
1997 Toyota RAV4 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$915
|$1,584
|$1,920
|Clean
|$815
|$1,411
|$1,717
|Average
|$616
|$1,067
|$1,310
|Rough
|$416
|$722
|$904