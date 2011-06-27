Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Golf R 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,802
|$12,756
|$15,105
|Clean
|$9,273
|$12,055
|$14,235
|Average
|$8,213
|$10,653
|$12,495
|Rough
|$7,154
|$9,252
|$10,755
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Golf R 2dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,976
|$13,656
|$15,803
|Clean
|$10,383
|$12,906
|$14,893
|Average
|$9,197
|$11,406
|$13,073
|Rough
|$8,011
|$9,905
|$11,253
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Golf R 2dr Hatchback AWD w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,690
|$13,288
|$16,132
|Clean
|$9,167
|$12,558
|$15,203
|Average
|$8,119
|$11,097
|$13,345
|Rough
|$7,072
|$9,637
|$11,487
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Golf R 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,245
|$12,660
|$14,597
|Clean
|$9,691
|$11,965
|$13,757
|Average
|$8,584
|$10,574
|$12,075
|Rough
|$7,477
|$9,183
|$10,394