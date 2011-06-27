Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Eos Lux 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,131
|$6,041
|$7,252
|Clean
|$3,821
|$5,590
|$6,688
|Average
|$3,203
|$4,687
|$5,560
|Rough
|$2,584
|$3,784
|$4,432
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Eos Komfort 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,123
|$5,656
|$6,638
|Clean
|$3,814
|$5,234
|$6,122
|Average
|$3,196
|$4,388
|$5,089
|Rough
|$2,579
|$3,543
|$4,057
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Eos Komfort 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,884
|$5,540
|$6,592
|Clean
|$3,593
|$5,126
|$6,079
|Average
|$3,012
|$4,298
|$5,053
|Rough
|$2,430
|$3,470
|$4,028