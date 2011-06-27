Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Golf GL TDI 4dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,355
|$2,283
|$2,782
|Clean
|$1,208
|$2,040
|$2,488
|Average
|$912
|$1,554
|$1,901
|Rough
|$617
|$1,068
|$1,313
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Golf GLS TDI 4dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,566
|$2,614
|$3,178
|Clean
|$1,395
|$2,336
|$2,842
|Average
|$1,054
|$1,779
|$2,171
|Rough
|$713
|$1,223
|$1,499
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Golf GL 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,295
|$2,168
|$2,638
|Clean
|$1,154
|$1,937
|$2,359
|Average
|$872
|$1,476
|$1,802
|Rough
|$590
|$1,014
|$1,245
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Golf GL 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,122
|$1,890
|$2,302
|Clean
|$1,000
|$1,689
|$2,059
|Average
|$755
|$1,286
|$1,573
|Rough
|$511
|$884
|$1,086
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Golf GL 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$943
|$1,455
|$1,733
|Clean
|$840
|$1,300
|$1,550
|Average
|$635
|$991
|$1,184
|Rough
|$429
|$681
|$817
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Golf GL TDI 4dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,700
|$2,357
|$2,711
|Clean
|$1,515
|$2,106
|$2,425
|Average
|$1,144
|$1,604
|$1,852
|Rough
|$774
|$1,103
|$1,279
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Golf GLS TDI 4dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,545
|$2,603
|$3,173
|Clean
|$1,376
|$2,326
|$2,838
|Average
|$1,040
|$1,772
|$2,167
|Rough
|$703
|$1,218
|$1,497
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Golf GL 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,232
|$2,092
|$2,554
|Clean
|$1,098
|$1,869
|$2,284
|Average
|$829
|$1,424
|$1,744
|Rough
|$561
|$979
|$1,205
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Golf GLS 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,622
|$2,590
|$3,111
|Clean
|$1,445
|$2,314
|$2,782
|Average
|$1,092
|$1,763
|$2,125
|Rough
|$739
|$1,212
|$1,468
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Golf GLS 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,300
|$2,285
|$2,815
|Clean
|$1,158
|$2,042
|$2,517
|Average
|$875
|$1,556
|$1,923
|Rough
|$592
|$1,069
|$1,328